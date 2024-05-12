Creck Sporting stand in the way of Silver to extend lead of TNM Super League 2024 season

* Nyasa Big Bullets dug deep yesterday to salvage the draw away to MAFCO at Chitowe

By Duncan Mlanjira

After beating Karonga United 1-0 yesterday, Mighty Wanderers edged closer to Silver Strikers, leaders of the TNM Super League 2024 season with a point difference but the Bankers have a game this afternoon at home against debutantes, Creck Sporting.

At 12 points, the Nomads displaced Kamuzu Barracks on second place (11 points) but the soldiers also have a game to play this afternoon away to Mzuzu City Hammers, who are on 5th place with 10 points — tying with defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets but separated by goal difference.

Nyasa Big Bullets dug deep yesterday to salvage the draw away to MAFCO at Chitowe after Innocent Makawano scored in the 26th minute and the defending champions got their relief in the 87th.

Wanderers were the only club that won yesterday through Clement Nyondo’s 14th minute goal as the other four drew 1-1 each — Moyale (Clifford Chimulambe; pen 60’) v Chitipa United (Stimella Muyira; pen 15′), Civil Service United (Emmanuel Saviel 53′) v Bangwe All Stars (Beston Jimu 8′), FOMO (Rashid Chilomo 13′) v Baka City (Nelson Sikaona 4′) and MAFCO (Innocent Makawano 26’ v Nyasa Big Bullets (Patrick Mwaungulu 87’).

In games involving Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks will be interesting to see if the Bankers’ dual of Kaduya and Katinji — at overall four goals each — will dethrone Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma in the race for the Golden Boot.

Creck Sporting are on 8th position with 7 points and a win against Silver will see them amass 10 points and their player George Chaomba also have four goals to his name in his debut season.

On three goals apiece are Nyasa Big Bullets’ Ephraim Kondowe, Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Jnr Saviel; Isaac Msiska (Mzuzu City Hammers); Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos); Saulos Moyo (Karonga United) and Ramadan Ntafu, who is the first player to score a hat-trick when his team Chitipa United beat Karonga United 4-1.

Fighting for the Golden Glove are five goalkeepers — Mighty Tigers’ Luck Tizola with 3 clean sheets, who is up against Dedza United this afternoon and he is alongside Mighty Wanderers’ Richard Chipuwa; Dedza Dynamos’ Donnex Mwakasinga (2); Silver Strikers’ George Chikooka (2) and Moyale’s Simeon Harawa (2) — who conceded yesterday from the penalty spot.