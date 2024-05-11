CAF signs historic MoU with Africa’s leading University of Cape Town (UCT) focused on training African football administrators

The MoU was signed in Cairo, Egypt

Maravi Express

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Africa’s leading higher learning institution, the University of Cape Town.

The agreement will see University of Cape Town providing bespoke courses and programmes as an Africa centre of education excellence, which will be aimed at driving knowledge, creating capacity and strengthening administrative skills amongst Africa’s Football stakeholders.

The MoU, signed in Cairo, Egypt by CAF’s secretary general, Véron Mosengo-Omba and the University of Cape Town Council Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dayanand Reddy, will herald a new era in African football, prioritising education and skills development amongst the administrators entrusted with running member associations.

“The University of Cape Town is one of the leading centres of learning globally and CAF is very proud to be associated with such a reputable institution,” Mosengo-Omba said.

“The agreement also speaks to the work that has been done in turning CAF around and positioning it as amongst the best learning organizations in Africa and is anchored in the promise made by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe three years ago to improve the efficiency and professionalism in African football.

“We believe this collaboration will not only train the future leaders of football but also consolidate the skills and capacity of role players, thereby fostering the landscape of African football.”

The university’s Council chair, Advocate Norman Arendse, said: “UCT is absolutely delighted to partner CAF on this critically important project — to train and develop the leaders and future leaders of African football.

“UCT shares the vision of CAF, which is to develop and sustain a truly world class organization based entirely on excellence.”

While Prof. Reddy remarked: “The partnership with CAF is further testimony to UCT’s commitment to engaging in collaboration aimed at strengthening capacity and unleashing leadership potential on our continent. We are proud to join hands with CAF in this exciting venture.”

Last year, the University of Cape Town was ranked the number one university in Africa in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) and earlier this year, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings also placed the University of Cape Town first in Africa.

The programme will include a mix of online as well as on-site modules that will be held at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, whose key objectives will include the following amongst others:

* Enhancing the skills and expertise of African football stakeholders;

* Building the capacity of role-players within CAF’s 54 member associations;

* Driving innovation and encouraging football executives to expand their strategic acumen and strengthen their leadership capabilities; and

* Contributing to the advancement and sustainability of African football.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, has become the next stop for the ongoing regional CAF Club Licencing workshops, which are geared at equipping all of CAF’s 54 member associations with the essential tools and knowledge to best implement CAF Club Licencing regulations.

Following a successful kick-off last month in Mauritania followed by Algeria, the East African nation of Ethiopia has become the third stop for the four-nation series of workshops spearheaded by CAF Professional Football Department.

For this edition, a total of 16 African nations have gathered at the nation’s capital for the four-day workshop currently taking place between Friday to Sunday in which all participating member associations are delving deep into CAF Club Licensing matters as follows:

* Updates on the usage of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) for the club licensing procedure;

* Review of the status of the implementation of CAF Club Licensing System in the member associations’ national competitions;

* Ensuring that the member associations are ready to communicate the licensing decisions before the set deadline for clubs’ engagement in CAF Inter-club competitions 2024-25 (men’s and women’s);

* Conducting a refresher session on stadium pre-inspection procedures;

* Train Club Licensing Managers (CLM) in using the CLOP, specifically the stadium module and conduct practical on-site stadium inspection training.

Ethiopia Football Federation president, Esayas Jira, who is also a CAF executive committee member, said CAF’s efforts of gathering its member associations for such workshops represented a significant step in the ever-evolving growth of African football development.

“This gathering represents a significant milestone in the development of football across our continent,” he said. “We are not just talking about rules and regulations; we are discussing the very essence of professionalism, integrity, and progress in African football.

“Club licensing is not merely a bureaucratic process — it is the cornerstone upon which the future of African football stands. It ensures that our clubs operate on sound financial footing, maintain high standards of infrastructure, and prioritize the development of youth talent,” Jira said.

He also hailed the workshop as a step in ensuring that African football fosters a culture of accountability and transparency: “In essence, it lays the groundwork for sustainable growth and success, both on and off the pitch.

“Through the implementation of club licensing, we are fostering a culture of accountability and transparency within our football ecosystem.

“We are sending a clear message that excellence is non-negotiable, and that every club, regardless of its size or stature, must adhere to the same set of standards.”

The next and final stop of the regional workshops will be in Ghana between May 19-23 being participated from member associations of Ethiopia, Malawi, Somalia, Seychelles, Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Libya, Uganda, Rwanda, Gambia, Kenya and Zanzibar as guest.