By Duncan Mlanjira

Despite being the backbone of health care, nursing often faces financial constraints and societal undervaluation and the commemoration of this year’s International Nurses Day aims to reshape perceptions, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits.

Under the theme; ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care’, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) maintain that nursing is the foundation of healthcare, although it is frequently undervalued by society and faced with financial difficulties.

“The goal of International Nurses Day 2024 is to change people’s perspectives by showcasing the significant social and economic advantages that may result from wise investments in nursing.”

Every year on May 12, the ICN commemorates the International Nurses Day to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, arguably the most famous nurse in history.

Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820 at Florence in Italy hence, and ICN has commemorated this day annually since 1965 — honouring her groundbreaking contributions to contemporary nursing.

The day honours nurses’ essential contribution to healthcare, along with that of physicians, physiotherapists, psychologists, and surgeons and every year, the ICN provides the public and nurses with tools and information, and individuals send words and wishes to nurses expressing their gratitude and admiration for their commitment and diligence.

In addition to being credited with creating contemporary nursing, Florence Nightingale was an English statistician and social activist and apart from making a significant positive impact on the health sector, she wrote more than 150 books, booklets, and studies on health-related topics.

Known as the ‘Lady with the lamp’, Florence Nightingale is renowned for tending to the injuries sustained by British soldiers in the Crimean War, which raged from 1853 to 1856. She became the first woman to ever receive the Order of Merit when she was granted it in 1907.

According to Financial Express, there is a global shortage of six million nurses, with almost 90% of this shortage concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. Paradoxically, in the same countries facing the worst shortages, there are also hundreds of unemployed nurses unable to find decent jobs with decent pay.

In Malawi, nurses are rarely recognized for the important role they play and many of the recent graduates have not had the chance of getting employed.

However, one Malawian nurse, Charity Gladstone, based in the United Kingdom, stood tall last year when she was bestowed with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (MBE) award by His Majesty King Charles III for her services to nursing.

A Matron of Cardiology & Respiratory Services at Gloucestershire Hospital of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS), Gladstone was officially presented the medal of honour by Princess Annie on behalf of King Charles III in March this year.

Gladstone is president of Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK — and she was also invited to attend King Charles’ 75th birthday at Buckingham Palace in November in recognition of her role in leading MUNA in its contributions towards CoVID-19 pandemic.

She was also recognised for her role that internationally educated nurses (IEN) play in UK’s NHS and social care and for the King Charles’ New Year Honour list and for the MBE Gladstone joined dozens of nurses, doctors and surgeons who had been honoured.

President Lazarus Chakwera congratulated Gladstone, saying: “May this prestigious award inspire Malawians for greater service to humanity abroad and at home.”

And on his part, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika — who always offer total support to all Malawian associations in their endeavours of service in their host country — said: “The job of a nurse is about saving lives.

“This is what makes this job both challenging and interesting. I am confident that this accolade will inspire Malawian nurses in the UK and back home.”

Many more Malawians of goodwill expressed their profound congratulatory messages on Facebook after she was officially presented with the prestigious MBE award.

Famous quotes and messages on International Nurses Day including that of Florence Nightingale herself, who said: “What nursing has to do in either case is to put the patient in the best condition for nature to act upon him.”

Renowned Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi said: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”, while the legendary Catholic nun, Mother Teresa said: “Kind words can be short and easy to speak but their echoes are truly endless.”

Ian Miller said: “Remember — nurses are like icebergs. At any one time, you are only seeing what they are actually doing.”

The WHO emphasises that as part of the commemoration, it will be highlighting the vital role of nurses over the last few years and showcasing its work to raise the level of nursing; to create evidence-based knowledge on nursing; and to influence national policies that will lead to the provision of high-quality, accessible, equitable, efficient and sensitive health services.