MultiChoice partners with One Africa Global Foundation on COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert

Maravi Express

As part of efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, MultiChoice has partnered with One Africa Global Foundation for a continental broadcast of the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert on Sunday, May 31 from 20:00hrs CAT on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

The One Africa Global Foundation, the development arm of One Africa Global, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization working for the social development of vulnerable and less privileged people.

The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert is part of its efforts in supporting the eradication of the Coronavirus currently plaguing Africa and the rest of the world.

The 3-hour televised special will feature performances by top African music artistes as well as appearances by media icons and other prominent personalities on the continent.

The star studded line-up includes: 2Baba, Akothee, Banky W, Betty G, CIC, Cobhams Asuquo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Diamond Platnumz, Eddie Jay, Jahprazah and Jeff Maximum

Also on the menu are Kyee Benda, Osas Ighodaro, Princess Jnap Sessay, Praiz and Waje, all of whom will give goodwill messages of hope and encouragement to every African, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda said as Africa’s biggest storyteller, they are committed to giving back to the communities where they operate.

“We are passionate about the development of the African continent as we continue to use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives, and bring people together especially during these uniquely difficult times.

“This is why we are partnering with the One Africa Global Foundation to broadcast the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert in more than 49 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The funding raised from the concert will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of health care professionals across the continent, who are on the front line in the fight against the virus.

These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, COVID testing stations and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to minimize exposure to the virus.

One Africa Global Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Paul Okoye said as the world unites to fight this pandemic, Africa needs to play its part.

“We have done well so far but we can definitely do more together. Which is why the One Africa Global Foundation ‘Hope for Africa’ COVID-19 Virtual Benefit Concert was put together for us to dig deep in our hearts and lend a hand to the Continent that has given so much to the world.

“You and I and the rest of Africa can only play our roles diligently and hope. We are stronger together and flattening the curve will not yield results if as individuals we don’t play our part.

“We at One Africa Global Foundation stand united with all citizens of our great land, to protect, preserve and empower Africa in this crisis.”

People wanting to know more about the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert can visit www.OAGFoundation.com or follow One Africa Global Foundation @oagfoundation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtags #OneAfricaGlobal #HopeForAfrica.