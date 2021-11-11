Britam Insurance appeals to MSE delisted Real Insurance shareholders to claim their money

Britam Insurance’s Chief Executive Officer, Grant Mwenechanya

By Duncan Mlanjira

Britam Insurance Malawi, which bought off 100% of Real Insurance in 2014, is appealing to all shareholders of the delisted Real Insurance company to claim their money of their shares that are in excess of K60 million.

In an interview Britam Insurance’s Chief Executive Officer, Grant Mwenechanya said the funds are available and if they remain unclaimed for 7 years they will have to be passed on to Malawi Government according to the law.

“Real Insurance was delisted from the Malawi Stock exchange in 2016 after Britam acquired 100% shareholding of the company,” Mwenechanya said. “It is, therefore the wish of Britam Insurance to pay back all the money that is due to the then ordinary shareholders.”

He said for one to claim their shares they invested in Real Insurance, they have to fill in a claim form, provide share certificate; proof of identity; utility bill and in case of deceased shareholder proof of death.

“The deceased shareholders’ next of kin — and those of Malawians living in the diaspora — can claim the refund on their behalf while parents or guardians can claim for minors.”

He further said Britam retained CBE Southern Africa as the lead consultant to trace down shareholders who have not claimed their shares. Its offices are in Delamere House in Blantyre on the second floor.

CBE Southern Africa’s contacts are 0999918414/0999321001/0999488811/0884806092 or email info@cbemw.com.

Claim forms can be downloaded on CBE’s website — www.cbemw.com or to visit Britam offices to collect and submit the claim forms.

Britam Malawi is one of the subsidiaries of Britam Group, which is listed on the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

It offers short term insurance covers. Apart from conventional covers like motor, misclenous accident, fire, marine and engineering. Britam also offers tailor made products like domestic package, NGO gold cover and contractor’s premier plus.