Airtel Malawi supports K25m in total for Flames AFCON participation

Resource mobilisation taskforce chairperson Justice Alide (left) receives the support from Airtel MD Kamoto

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having already supported Football Association of Malawi’s ‘Kuipatsa Flames Moto’ funds mobilization campaign through the golf tournament held last month as well as the VIP fundraising dinner, Airtel Malawi Plc has added a further K20 million towards the cause.

Airtel Malawi, sponsors of the end of the league season tournament — the Airtel Top 8 — committed K2.5 million each for the golf tournament and the VIP fundraising dinner, which is expected to be graced by President Lazarus Chakwera.

At the presentation ceremony held at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto said as a company in the connection oriented business, the power of connecting others continues to drive their activities.

“For us at Airtel, football is one avenue that we continue to be passionate about, as it has proven, time and again, to be the official love language and ultimate connector for Malawians.

“And so, ladies and gentlemen, coming off the heels of yet another successful Top 8 Season 4 kick-off over the past weekend at Kamuzu Stadium, I am excited to announce our support for the Flames AFCON ‘Kuipatsa Moto’ fundraising drive to the tune of K25 million,” he said.

The K20 million extra, he said, is for general support towards the Flames for preparations and participation of the finals to be hosted by Cameroon in January 2022.

“With football being next to religion in Malawi, we can attest to the ultimate connection and unity that this sport continues to achieve in Malawi,” Kamoto said.

“We and hope that our contribution to the Flames to take part in the upcoming AFCON games will not only ease some cost-related burdens but also help to elevate the sport.

“To the Flames, team Airtel wishes you all the best with the preparations for the upcoming games next year. And to FAM, thank you for always considering us as a partner.”

In his remarks, chairperson of the Flames resource mobilisation taskforce, Justice Jabbar Alide — who is also FAM first vice-president — said this was one of the best days as it is a single most contribution made towards their campaign rolled out some few months ago.

He said they still have a big shortfall towards their target as currently they must be hitting towards a K100 million if their targeted K350 million towards the close of the campaign and was quick to say he was optimistic of meeting the target as they still has so many pledges that are yet to be honoured.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima supported the fundraising activity by participating in the golf tournament held at Lilongwe Golf Club in September where he appealed on FAM to be transparent and accountable in appreciation to all the contributors is by being for every kwacha spent.

The Vice-President was joined by Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu for the golf event as the the Flames’ AFCON finals budget — pegged at K1.5 billion (about US$1.8 million) — would in part be funded by the government as well as Flames official sponsor, FDH Bank with participation subsidy from world governing body, FIFA.

This budget caters for the team’s travel costs, accommodation, air tickets, game appearance fees and bonuses for all the preparatory international friendly and competitive matches the team will play up to December 2021 and the actual participation at AFCON finals in Cameroon.

At the Cameroon 2022 AFCON, the Flames are grouped alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) member, Zimbabwe.

The host country are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde; Group C has north African giants Morocco alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D with AFCON seven-time champions Egypt alongside Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Algeria are in group E alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra-Leone and Equatorial Guinea in Group E while Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia are in Group F.

The hosts, who are five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso in Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9.