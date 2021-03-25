Best sporting action on DStv and GOtv can be relived in the last week of March

Maravi Express

Sports enthusiasts on DStv and GOtv are in for a treat in the final week of March with the opportunity to relive some classic sporting moments and the opening up of the SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Action channels to DStv Compact and DStv Compact Plus customers.

SuperSport, the HomeOfSport that offers the widest variety of action from all around the globe, also has the European World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies taking centre stage until early April.

In addition to the wide variety of live international action, SuperSport will bolster its football coverage with a chance to ReLive key moments focusing on the English Premier League title race contenders as well as the best of UEFA Champions League of action.

It also takes a closer look at La Liga’s ‘El Clasico’ rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid and and offers a taster of the European Championships — with this year’s edition now just over two months away from kicking off in Rome — by looking at documentaries of past Euros.

An example of ‘The Contenders’ action in the Premiership title race is highlights of the Manchester City v Leicester City match on Thursday 25 March (12:05 CAT on SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football) and Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool on Friday 26 March (19:30 CAT on SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football).

A brilliant ‘El Clasico’ from the past is the 2011-12 clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou which can be seen on Friday 26 March (18:20 CAT on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga) as well as a classic UEFA Champions League game is the thrilling comeback from Liverpool against AC Milan in the 2004-05 final on Wednesday 31 March (09:15 CAT on SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football).

Fans can also catch up on the history of the UEFA European Championships with ‘1980 Best of the West’ on Friday 26 March (18:00 CAT on SuperSport Football Plus).

SuperSport will also open its Motorsport channel to DStv Compact and Compact Plus customers until Friday 26 March, offering them a taste of Formula 1 action ahead of the 2021 season-opening race in Bahrain this coming weekend.

F1 fans can also see a review of Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking 2020 season on Thursday 25 March (20:45 CAT on SuperSport Motorsport), which looks back at the British driver’s dominance in his Mercedes and how he became the all-time leader in terms of pole positions and race wins.



The SuperSport Action channel, sports enthusiasts home of all the best combat action such as mixed martial arts and boxing, will be open to DStv Compact viewers until 31 March, offering greater access to the best UFC action both past and present, with the highlight being a live broadcast of UFC 260 on the morning of Sunday 28 March.

It is an event headlined by Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou taking on Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight World Championship.

The prelims and main card of UFC 260 will be LIVE on SuperSport Action from 02:00 and 04:00 respectively on Sunday 28 March, but viewers can build up to that event by celebrating other great achievements by African fighters.

They include Kamaru Usman taking down loud-mouth Colby Covington (Thursday 25 March at 12:30 on SuperSport Action) and Israel Adesanya crushing Paulo Costa (Friday 26 March at 15:00 on SuperSport Action).