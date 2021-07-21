BBNaija Season 6 to premiere Saturday, July 24 with double launch shows

Maravi Express

Malawian enthusiasts of TV reality shows are in for another treat as DStv will launch Big Brother Naija (BBNija) with a double show on Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.

The auditions for the Season 6 done from May have been concluded for Africa’s biggest reality TV show and the special double launch show will air from 20:00 CAT onDStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast-on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

A statement from MultiChoice says there will be no SMS voting for this season but will be on the Big Brother Naija website as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.

It will run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus packages on channel 29.

The statement says taking cognizance of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, global best practices, precautions and preventative measures will be followed throughout the show.

Those interested to find out more about the event and other information can visitwww.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija and can also follow the Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija.

Or on Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Nigeria’s biggest music reality show, Nigerian Idol, came to an epic end last week in Lagos Nigeria with Kingdom Kroseide emerging as the Nigerian Idol after months of intense musical contest involving over 3,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale.

Kingdom competed against Francis, Akunna, Comfort, and Faith Jason as the top 5 from the 11 who made it to the live shows from the audition stages.

The competition evolved from the final 5 to the last 2 contestants — Kingdom and Francis — who battled it out in a keenly contested affair that saw Kingdom emerge the eventual winner.

The finale night also witnessed performances from some of the biggest acts in Nigeria, including Mavin’s newest signee, Ayra Starr, who performed her song ‘Away’.

Award-winning singer Patoranking performed his new hit ‘Celebrate Me’ while RnB star, Chike joined Francis Atela on stage for a breathtaking duet of the former’s song ‘Roju’.

Kingdom and superstar producer Cobhams Asuquo came together for yet another beautiful performance.

Kingdom’s win further emphasizes his musical talent, which he has displayed from the auditions to the live shows, where he constantly wowed the judges with his flawless performances.

Kingdom did just enough at the finale to edge out Francis, who has equally been a standout contestant all season.

Reacting to his win, a very emotional Kingdom said: “My grandma used to say one day you’ll be very great. And then she died. And I almost gave up.

“But I want to thank the judges for believing in me and my fellow contestants for pushing me.”

Kingdom, a Computer Science and Informatics student at Federal University, Otuoke, and a music teacher, walks away with a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over 50 million Naira worth of prizes, which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.