Ascent Soccer’s U20 international Mwisho Mhango signs historic 5-year deal with top Germany side Hannover 96 

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ascent Soccer announces that their U20 international, Mwisho Mhango, has officially joined one of top Germany sides, Hannover 96, the ambitious European club who currently sit top of the table in Bundesliga 2.

In a statement from Lilongwe, Ascent Soccer explains that Mwisho, who turned 18 years of age last week, caught the attention of Hannover 96 at two extended training placements earlier this year, and the north-German club was eager to add his offensive prowess.

The statement quotes the Germany side’s managing director Marcus Mann as saying: “Mwisho is a high-potential player who is at home in attacking midfield and brings very exciting qualities to the position.

“We became aware of him some time ago and had him on trial with the 96 Academy for a few weeks in the spring, after which we said we would like to work with him.

“With his 18th birthday, the transfer has now become a reality. We believe he will develop well in the medium term,” said Mann, who added that Mwisho will now begin a three-month integration phase to adjust to his new surroundings and that during this period, he will live in the boarding school at the 96 Academy and primarily participate in training sessions with the professional team.

Starting in January 2026, he could also play for Hannover 96 first team in competitive matches. As a non-EU player, he is not eligible to play for the U23 team in the Regionalliga Nord — thus, a loan is also a possibility.

“Mwisho is still a very young player,” continued Marcus Mann. “We’ll let him settle in Hannover calmly and then see what’s best for him and his development in the winter. For now, we’re just happy he’s with us.”

Ascent Soccer reports that Mwisho has been on the radar of a number of international clubs after his standout performance at this year’s Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) Challenge Cup, where he led Malawi to a 3-1-1 record with five goals, including a brace in Malawi’s 2-1 semifinal win over Zambia.

For his efforts, Mhango earned the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament honours: “This is a ground breaking move for Mwisho, Malawi, Ascent Soccer and all of Southeast Africa,” says Ascent Soccer co-founder George Maguire.

“Mwisho’s talent and determination, combined with our full-time immersion and the efforts of our staff, on and off the pitch, have made this opportunity possible.

“This is a shining example of what can happen when you invest deeply in the talent and promise of Malawi’s youth. There’s no doubt the talent is here.

“We see it in our next generation of boys and girls. They simply need to be identified, nurtured and in a high-demand football, education and character environment to realize that potential.”

For 10 years, Ascent Soccer has been setting the standard for residential academy football and education in Malawi.

With 40+ players representing youth and senior national teams, 10 global scholars in the US and Canada, and home to professionals now in Germany, Sweden, France and Spain — Ascent Soccer is transforming opportunity through five pillars; Soccer, Scholarship, Girls, Green & Grassroots.

As for Mwisho, all of the hard work has paid off – and he’s just getting started — and he is quoted as saying: “I’ve always dreamed of coming to Europe to play football. I’ve worked hard for this goal over the past few years.

“I know I’m making my family and the people who have accompanied me on my journey so far very proud. But I also know that this is just the beginning and my journey in professional football is just beginning.

“I’ve been in contact with several clubs, but with 96, I had by far the best feeling. I’m very grateful and happy to be here.”