Illovo Sugar Malawi continue to set a good corporate citizenship; honours K21.1 billion tax remittance to MRA

Illovo’s Managing Director Ronald Ngwira (right) hands over the tax remittance to MRA’s Commissioner General Daniel Daka

By Victor Singano Jnr

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has yet again demonstrated its commitment in contributing to the national development by continuing to be a trusted taxpayer after presenting a total of K21.1 billion tax remittance — covering for the period of September 2024 to August 2025 which has delivered a remarkable K78 billion to the country’s tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

At the symbolic cheque handover ceremony at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Ronald Ngwira said the company believes in being tax compliant at the end of every financial year as part of its dedication to economic prosperity of the nation.

Ngwira further said honouring of the tax remittance fulfils one of its obligations across the full spectrum of taxes, solidifying the company’s reputation for financial stewardship and unwavering compliance through timely and accurate payments.

“We are glad to deliver our contribution to MRA and we are always committed to do this all the time so that we contribute in addressing challenges the country is facing in different sectors by showing our responsibility in paying our taxes.

“We applaud MRA for its professionalism and partnership in ensuring efficient and transparent system,” Ngwira said.

He further indicated that despite a good performance, the company faced a lot challenges within the period which includes; shortages of forex, rising production costs linked to fuel, fertilizer & logistics, increased cases of cane theft, unpredictable weather, among others.

MRA Commissioner General, Daniel Dominic Daka commended Illovo Sugar Malawi for honouring the tax remittance — describing it as a symbol of unwavering commitment towards revenue mobilisation, which he said deserves to be emulated by both corporates as well as individuals.

He emphasised that taxes are the lifeblood of Malawi’s economy, and that sustained compliance from the private sector is what normally enables the government to deliver essential services to the people of Malawi.

Daka further said the government, through MRA, remains firmly committed to ensuring that every Kwacha collected is directed towards national development by channeling them in areas such as education, health, infrastructure and other critical sectors that touch the daily lives of Malawians.

He stressed that MRA is dedicated to transparency, accountability, and prudent use of public resources, saying: “Development cannot be achieved in isolation, it requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, like the one being demonstrated by Illovo Sugar.

“We see Illovo and other compliant taxpayers as key partners in driving Malawi’s development agenda and as MRA we also value the continued partnership,” said Daka, who disclosed that the institution is targeting to collect about K4.3 trillion in the current financial year.