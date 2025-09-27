Airtel Africa Foundation unveils plan for improving 10 million lives in Africa by 2030

* We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa plc, unveiled its plans to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030 — a strategy that will be delivered through targeted initiatives under four core pillars of ‘Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection and Digital Inclusion’ (FEED).

Outlining the ambitious target, Airtel Africa Foundation’s chairperson, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya said in a statement: “Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions.

“We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind. This is a strategic, measurable commitment to unlocking the continent’s demographic dividend.”

The statement from Lagos adds that the Foundation’s mission will be executed by creating a cycle of empowerment through targeted programmes — which include ‘Connecting Schools’, which provides free connectivity and devices.

It also includes the ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship’, offering full undergraduate scholarships in tech and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education fields — “complemented by mentorship and internships”.

“A key early success underscoring the Foundation’s impact is its ongoing partnership with UNICEF,” says the statement. “This collaboration has already connected more than 1,800 schools, benefitted over one million students, and trained more than 17,000 teachers in digital education across the Foundation’s 14 markets of operation.

“In addition, the Foundation will leverage its dedicated Employee Volunteer Programme, channelling the skills and passion of its people directly into community initiatives.

“For the 2025/26 financial year, the Foundation has set specific expansion targets, with programmes now active across all its operating countries, from Nigeria to Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)”.

On his part, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said: “We cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving. This understanding is the very reason the Airtel Africa Foundation was born.

“It is our vehicle to catalyse transformation, by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin a resilient and dynamic society. We have remained dedicated to transforming lives both as a business imperative as well as our overarching philosophy.

“For us, helping to connect the unconnected, banking the unbanked and enabling businesses and economies to thrive are the three most significant objectives of our business.”

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa — and its integrated offer provides national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to over 156 million customers.

The company’s strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with our corporate purpose.