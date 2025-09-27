DPP chastises its party cadres for harassing MBC personnel and uttering negative comments against the judiciary

* Bans them from displaying ‘Ana aDad’ car number plates and scrambling for ‘Migodi’ at bus depots and markets

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general, Peter Mukhito has issued a statement chastising its party cadres who harassed Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) personnel covering the victory speech of President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and uttering negative comments against members of the judiciary “in the name of the party”.

Mukhito first congratulated the DPP community for their “dedication and perseverance” having been out of power for five years, saying: “This success is a testament to our collective efforts and commitment to Malawi’s progress.

“However, I must remind all supporters to celebrate this achievement with responsibility. It is crucial that our celebrations reflect the values of peace and unity that our party stands for.”

Mukhito thus “strongly condemned any behaviour that undermines the country’s stability and integrity” while deploring the supporters harassment of the MBC personnel and uttering the unsavoury comments against the Judiciary.

During the 2014-2019 DPP-led administration, party cadres were abusing road traffic rules by displaying scarves in DPP colours on their vehicles, whose number plates displayed ’Ana aDadi’ in order to intimidate traffic officers from stopping them since their cars had expired certificates of fitness (COFs) and/or motor vehicle insurance.

Mukhito thus bans this trend as well as the “scrambling for ‘Migodi’ at bus depots and markets”, that took place yesterday in Limbe. Migodi is a term used for cartel lords, who control minibus and motorcycle parking at depots.

These cartel lords demand one passenger fare for each minibus once it loads to full capacity — unillegal business on top of the fee that minibus operators are required to pay to City Councils.

“These behaviours are not only unacceptable but recall the same conduct that led to us being voted out of government in 2020,” says the secretary general, while reminding the supporters that DPP president, Peter Mutharika “is a symbol of peace and national unity [and] this spirit must be reflected in all members of the party at all times”.

“As we celebrate our victory, I urge everyone to do so responsibly — maintaining respect for the rule of law, our institutions, and each other. Let us demonstrate the dignity and civility that will reinforce our commitment to a better Malawi.”

Joining Mukhito is prominent DPP member, Leonard Chimbanga who posted on his Facebook page who reprimanded that displaying a DPP scarf on the rear view mirror does not replace a COF or insurance and demanded that everyone must follow the traffic rules.

He also advised the traffic police officers not to be intimidated when told that such party cadres are rushing to the State House to meet the President, saying the DPP of this term is committed to stay in power after five years and its image shouldn’t be tarnished by these behaviours.

“We are fixing this country,” Chimbanga wrote. “Ana aDad number plates are not valid — the police should do the needful. A real cadre will not use Ana ADad number plate just to tarnish the image of APM and the party.

“Amenewo ndi otsutsa boma, amenewo amangeni (those doing so would be from the opposition parties and must be arrested”), Chimbanga advises the traffic police officers.