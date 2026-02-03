Airtel Malawi enhances customer experience with upgraded shop at Kamuzu International Airport

* A total 42 shops earmarked for upgrades across Malawi with modern ambience, wood accents, bold red panels and backlit signature Airtel logo

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has officially opened a refurbished customer service shop at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), marking the first completed outlet under the company’s nationwide shop refurbishment program.

The initiative aims to modernise all 42 Airtel shops across the country to enhance customer experience and support Malawi’s growing digital needs.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering world-class service environments that match the technological advancements Airtel continues to roll out across the country.

“As we invest in strengthening our network capacity and expanding coverage, it is equally important that the physical spaces where we meet and serve our customers reflect the same level of progress,” he said.

“Our shops are more than service points, they are essential hubs that support our customers, our Airtel Money agents, our dealers, and our franchise partners.”

The KIA shop holds particular significance as an entry and exit point for both local and international travelers and the refurbished outlet is designed to meet the diverse needs of customers passing through the airport.

“For international travelers arriving in Malawi, this shop provides quick and convenient connectivity support, whether they need to activate roaming, purchase a local SIM, set up an eSIM, or get assistance with device settings,” said Dutt.

“For Malawians returning home, it offers instant reconnection through SIM reactivation, Airtel Money support, device upgrades, and data bundles.”

Airtel further highlights that the shop also remains a critical service point for Airtel Money agents, dealers, and franchise partners who rely on it for float restocking, SIM replacements, and operational support.

The refreshed space features a modern interior with natural wooden accents, a dedicated device display area, and a striking backlit 3D Airtel logo. The exterior showcases bold red panels and the signature Airtel identity, making the shop instantly recognizable to travelers.

Customer, Khomanato Manda, who attended the launch, expressed his excitement about the new look and convenience: “This is exactly what we need at the airport — where I can quickly sort out my communication needs, and access Airtel Money float makes a huge difference. The new shop feels modern, convenient, and very welcoming,” he said.

Airtel Malawi indicates that it plans to unveil additional refurbished shops across the country in the coming weeks as part of its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.