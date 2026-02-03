Improving policy implementation and working closely with the private sector will be central to achieving Itaye’s Ministry

* This Ministry brings together industrialisation, business, trade and tourism, which are critical pillars for building a strong and resilient economy

* As he takes oath of office with a call from President Mutharika for him to take immediate action to drive economic recovery and long term transformation

By Rosalia Kapiri, MANA

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has sworn in Simon Itaye as Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism, tasking him to take immediate action to drive economic recovery and long term transformation.

And on his part Itaye described his Ministry as a key driver of national development and economic growth as it “brings together industrialisation, business, trade and tourism, which are critical pillars for building a strong and resilient economy”.

He emphasised global development trends show that no country has achieved sustainable growth without prioritising industrialisation as a foundation for progress, adding that his focus will be on creating a conducive environment for business, trade and tourism to thrive as part of efforts to accelerate economic recovery.

He stressed that improving policy implementation and working closely with the private sector will be central to achieving the Ministry’s mandate.

The swearing in ceremony took place today at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe at a time when Malawi is seeking to stabilise its economy through industrialisation, private sector growth and increased trade.

“You are joining Cabinet at a critical moment when the country is recovering from economic instability and there is no honeymoon for you because you must start working immediately,” Mutharika said.

The President added that the Ministry that Itaye now leads is central to job creation, investment growth and national development, adding that expectations from both government and the public are high.

Mutharika explained that Itaye’s appointment was based on his professional background as an entrepreneur and manager, which he believes positions him well to deliver results in the demanding portfolio.

He cautioned that delays and complacency would not be tolerated, stressing that the industrialisation, business, trade and tourism sector holds significant potential to transform Malawi’s socio economic landscape.

The President also reminded the new Minister of the seriousness of the oath of office, calling for integrity, responsibility and honesty in the execution of public duties.

Mutharika thus urged Itaye to always prioritise the interests of Malawians, noting that leadership in public service must be guided by national interest rather than personal gain.

The new Minister holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He also has a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Malawi and Thames Valley University.—Edited by Maravi Express