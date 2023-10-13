Airtel dates Lilongwe golfers with a fabulous tourney tomorrow

By Duncan Mlanjira

As one way of interacting with its corporate clients, Airtel Malawi has organized a golf tournament to the tune of K30 million to be played at Lilongwe Golf Club tomorrow September 14.

This follows another tournament comes in after the leading telecommunications company sponsored another tournament was held in August at Blantyre Sports Club.

Airtel Malawi Head of Brands, Public Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility, Norah Chavula-Chirwa the tournament will be a good opportunity to interact with customers and also enjoy the sport of golf.

“We are excited to host the tournament here in Lilongwe,” she said. “The overwhelming response of over 180 golfers registering to participate has been really great.

“This will be an opportunity for us to interact with our corporate clients and cascade our Airtel Money bulk cash payment facility and also our new Home fiber internet solution,” she said.

Lilongwe Golf Club captain, Duncan Chidzankufa commended Airtel Malawi for choosing golf as a tool of interaction and that this will go a long way in improving the quality of the sport in the country.

“We are delighted that companies are coming in to sponsor golf tournaments in the country and this is helping create a platform to interact with their clients.

“On the other hand we feel their participation in golf will help improve the quality of golf in the country. I would like to encourage other companies to consider and leverage golf as an opportunity to converge diverse influencer’s and decision makers,” Chidzankufa said.

Winners at the tournament will receive trophies, golf bags and other various prizes.