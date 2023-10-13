Smile, TNM’s new loyalty program is here

* Smile Rewards is the latest addition to TNM’s MAHAPE

* A communication campaign platform that celebrates broad range of data, GSM and digital transactional products and services

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed telecommunications and technology service provider, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc, has launched a new loyalty bonus program dubbed Smile Rewards that aims to give customers more value for their usage by offering bonus minutes points on their usage and the special occasions that matter to them.

Announcing the new offering, TNM Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said: “With Smile Rewards, loyal TNM customers will accumulate loyalty points based on factors such as bundle purchase & pay-as-you-go usage, Mpamba activation, Mpamba transactions, activation & first fecharge, number of services used, reactivation, network anniversary, birthday (as per customer information).”

He added that to redeem their points customers are expected to dialling *100#, saying: “Customers will be able to convert points earned into several usable products based on their preference whether minutes, SMSs and data.”

Jonazi said Smile Rewards is the latest addition to TNM’s MAHAPE, a communication campaign platform that celebrates the utility from the telco’s broad range of data, GSM and digital transactional products and services.

Apart from Smile Rewards, TNM is also dishing out 3000% bonus to any customers who reactivates their Sim cards after any period of dormancy.

He thanked Malawians for staying on the TNM network as it clocks 28 years in operation.

Early this month, the country’s pioneer mobile phone service provider was named Malawi’s inaugural Internal Audit Awareness Champion award for the year 2023 by the auditing authority, the Institute of Internal Auditors in Malawi (IIAM).

The inaugural championship award was presented to TNM during the recent IIAM’s lakeshore conference in Mangochi in recognition of TNM’s contribution towards development of the internal audit profession in the country and its strive to continue pioneering innovative and integrated mobile network and ICT services that respond to the needs of customers.

IIAM Chief Executive Officer, Albert Dambula said May is the International Internal Audit Awareness Month where, apart from activities carried out by the institute, member organizations are encouraged to promote development of the audit profession.

“TNM emerged a winner after implementing great awareness initiatives promoting good governance processes in their institution,” he said, adding the telco beat other organizations to the score.

Receiving the award, TNM’s head of internal audit department, Ackson Banda described the recognition as a great motivation, saying May, TNM implemented outstanding series of awareness initiatives both internal and external.

“While our initial efforts did not target an award, the recognition is a plus and gives us extra impetus to do more next year during the awareness month,” Banda said, adding that the awareness campaign created a great platform for TNM staff to appreciate the role of auditors in the company.

He noted that the recognition adds great value towards TNM’s reputation in adherence to corporate governance requirements as a listed company.

“The award goes beyond recognizing our role in improving governance issues but enhance trust in our various stakeholders who will feel comfortable to make transactions with the Malawi’s best 4G and only 5G network,” he said.

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value and improve an organization’s operations.

It involves identifying the risks that could keep an organization from achieving its goals, making sure the organization’s leaders know about these risks, and proactively recommending improvements to help reduce the risks.

Also in May, Information Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) named TNM Plc as the ‘Best Internet Connectivity’ company in Malawi at the association’s 2023 ICT Expo held in Lilongwe — held under the theme ‘Building Business Resilience Through Digital Technology’.

TNM was awarded for its excellent internet service delivery which has revolutionized access to internet and improved broadband speeds in Malawi — competing with Airtel and Inq Digital.

Following an approval by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), TNM Plc became the first mobile network operator in Malawi to launch the ground-breaking and industry-revolutionising 5th Generation (5G) network, which delivers the fastest and highest quality mobile internet speeds.

The pilot 5G network was unveiled alongside MAHAPE, a communication platform conveying the emotions of happiness that the 5G and other existing TNM products and services create.

This is in keeping with the telco’s tradition as a pioneer in mobile telecoms technology, having also being the first to launch 2G, 3G & 4G network services.