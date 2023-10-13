73-year-old wins K2m in TNM Super League Zampira promotion

* To donate has prize money in football equipment to Mtelemuka Primary School



* It is the school that nurtured the winner Safton Makamo and he once played in its team

By Duncan Mlanjira

It’s all MAHAPE smiles moments that have engulfed the family of Nyasa Big Bullets’ 73-year-old Mzimba-based supporter, Safton Makamo, who has emerged the fifth winner of K2 million monthly prize in the ongoing TNM Super League Zampira promotion.

As required, Makamo will take home K1 million and use the other K1 million to purchase football equipment for any local football team a development that has been commended for developing grassroots football.

Reacting to the news of his winning, Makamo said the prize money will transform his financial as he will invest in business, saying: “Winning this amount of money sounds like a dream because of the impact it will have on my life and the family.

“This will transform my economic conditions for the better, thank you TNM for the promotion which is creating possibilities. I will use the money to open groceries shop,” said Makamo, who survives on farming.

He became the fifth winner after he correctly predicted Mighty Wanderers would be Karonga United 2-1 in their TNM Super League match.

He said that he will donate the football equipment worth K1 million to Mtelemuka Primary School because it is the school that nurtured him and he once played in its team.

From the K2 million prize money, K1 million was for the monthly winners’ personal use and the other half is channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for a school, in line with the promotion’s conditions.

Stephano Fungula — a Thyolo-based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter who emerged third monthly winner honoured his part of the K2 million package by donating half of it as football equipment to Makapwa Primary School in Thyolo.

Fungula, who works at Makapwa Health Centre as health surveillance assistant, said he opted for Makapwa Primary School as one way of giving back to the community that contributed positively to his success in life.

Coincidentally, he also attended his primary school education at the same Makapwa School, saying it has contributed significantly to his life.

“The institution laid a good foundation for my life, and this is my act of appreciation,” Fungula said, while expressing his gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion, saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

TNM Plc, the sponsor of Malawi’s elite league, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Zampira promotion, saying it is accomplishing its intended purposes.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of brand & marketing communication, said: “The aim of the promotion is to engage football fans and immerse themselves into the game of football. We are happy to see great participation in the promotion as entries in all categories for the month reached a record of over 1.7 million.”

He said the promotion fulfils the company’s commitment to be an all-inclusive football sponsor, adding: “Through Zampira promotion we are taking football to great heights and changing lives of soccer fans and their communities.

“We are happy to take this approach where the 12th player is engaged extensively,” he said, while urging supporters to continue participating in the promotion to increase their chances of winning in various categories.

Commenting on the overall progress of the super league, TNM said they are delighted with the level competition: “The battle for glory and survival has reached climax which is making the league to be more exciting.

“As sponsors, we are happy with the development because supporters are being entertained and football is developed.”

Apart from having predictions, the promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send their predictions through a K50-worth SMS to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features.

Meanwhile, after beating Moyale Barracks 3-0 on Wednesday, Mighty Tigers have moved three places up — from 13th to 10th away from the relegation zone as they have gained 31 points.

Moyale moves from 11th to 12th with 30 points, sharing with Blue Eagles who have better goal difference to perch at 11th.

The 13th place occupied by Tigers before Wednesday’s midweek matches, has been taken by Ekwendeni Hammers who have 29 points while the those occupying the red relegation zone are Civil Service United with 15 points; Red Lions (14th with 21 points) and Extreme FC (16th) with a meager 15 points and assured of relegation.

At the top are Mighty Wanderers with 47 points with seven matches to complete the season after playing 24 games.

They are ahead with four points ahead of defending champions Big Bullets (43 points), who have played 20 games while team of the season Chitipa United have 42 points from 23 games to occupy the third place.

From 23 games played, Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers — who drew 0-0 with MAFCO on Wednesday — have 40 points on 4th position while Kamuzu Barracks are 5th with 39 points from 25 games.

Dedza Dynamos are 6th with 34 points from 24 games; Karonga United 7th with 33 points from 25 games; MAFCO on 8th with 32 points from 25 games with Bangwe All Stars ahead of Tigers on 9th with 32 points from 24 games.

Leading in the Golden Boot title race is Clement Nyondo of Dedza Dynamos with 14 goals followed by 10 from Nyasa Big Bullets’ Lanjesi Nkhoma; Wanderers’ Christopher Kumwembe with 9 with four sharing at 8 goals apiece — Mphatso Magaleta (Ekwendeni Hammers); Binwell Katinji (Civil Service United); Stenie Davie and Patrick Macheso (both of Silver Strikers).

The Golden Glove title chasers are George Chikooka with 11 clean sheets; Innocent Nyasulu )10); William Thole (10); McDonald Harawa (9); and 7 from Charles Thom, Lehman Nthala and Micah Chiyenda.

Also played on Wednesday, 15-placed Red Lions were beaten 0-2 by fellow men in uniform, Kamuzu Barracks, who occupy 5th with 7 games to wrap up the season.