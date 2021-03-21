Airline postpones delivery of March 30 by-election ballot papers that were schedule to arrive Sunday March 21

Previous arrival of ballot papers for Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that the airline that was to deliver the March 30 by-election ballot papers on Sunday, March 21 through Kamuzu International Airport, has cancelled the flight.

Initially, the ballot papers were scheduled to be delivered on March 26 but the airline and the ballot paper printer rescheduled the flight to Sunday.

MEC’s director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa said on Sunday that the Commission is in intense communication with the airline and the ballot printer to ensure that they should be delivered by the 26th.

“The Commission will be communicating more details on this and stakeholders should be assured that these changes in flight schedules will not affect our polling logistics,” Mwafulirwa said.

“The contract that the Commission signs with ballot papers involves printing and freight logistics. The identification and the flight arrangements is handled by the ballot paper printers — we just get the itinerary from them.”

Thus, Mwafulirwa says full details regarding the arrival time and all warehousing logistics will be announced later and that contesting political parties and independent candidates will be allowed to place their representatives to witness the arrival and the warehousing.

MEC is scheduled to hold Parliamentary by-elections in seven constituencies and in two wards that fell vacant due to death and court annulment.

The contesting candidates are:

Karonga North West — Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).

Ntchisi North — Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP); Kensinalakwiyo Lasford Mambeya (DPP); Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe (independent).

Lilongwe Msinja South — Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP); Jones Yamikani Chadza (independent); Ruth Chatata (independent); Lameck John Kondesi (independent); Mustapha MacDonald (DPP).

Zomba Changalume — Yusuf Noor Bamusi (UDF); Lawrence Denezio Bisika (PP); Jean Cheonga Chilemba (UTM); Anne Mary Fletcher (independent); Henry Marko Kaseama (independent); Bizwick Million (independent); Mary Matiya Muheya (DPP); James Nipuro (independent); Rexa Kuntambila Ntodwa (independent); Mahomed Hanif Osman (independent).

Nsanje North — Patrick Chimwemwe Bande (independent); Esther MchekA Chilenje (DPP); Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP); Kennedy Jailosi (UTM).

Nsanje Central — Esmy Hubert Bande (DEPECO); Francis Lazalo Kasaila (DPP); Laston Saidi Katole (UDF); Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP); Nzeru Mybeck (UTM).

Chikwawa East — Rosemary Singano Kalidozo (independent); Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF); Fyson Duncan Mainjeni (UTM); Ginford Mabo Maulidi (DPP); Phoebe Mtembenuzeni (independent); Finason Brown Thengulo (independent); Foster Thomson Thipiwa (MCP).

The approved ward Councillor candidates are:

Liviridzi Ward in Balaka District — Richard Koloko Alli (UTM); Jones Chamangwana (MCP); Lucius Elia (DPP); Chilambe Isaac Martin (independent); Sten Felesani MAwindo (independent); Paul Naphwiyo (independent); Stande Nyuyeje (UDF).

Chitakale Ward in Mulanje District — Aaron Mickson Chitsulo (MCP); Alexander Makawa Phiri Foster (UTM); Richard Fanuel Mulingano (DPP).