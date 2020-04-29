Agriculture expert tips cooking demonstrations as critical to improving nutrition status

By Cosmas Chimaliro, MANA

Agriculture extension development coordinator for Emusizini Extension Planning Area (EPA) in Mzimba, Martin Gondwe says cooking demonstrations help households to acquire knowledge in preparing diversified dietary meals.

Gondwe made the remarks on Tuesday in Mzuzu when he presented a report to members of Mzimba North District Nutrition Coordinating Committee, saying using locally available food stuffs in cooking demonstrations, households can gain knowledge on how to prepare six food groups which can go a long way in improving their nutrition status.

“Cooking demonstrations provide platforms through which households acquire expertise in promoting dietary diversification.

“This assists households to consume six food groups by the end of each day,’’ Gondwe said.

He also said the demonstrations help to develop taste and acceptability for recipes for members of the households so that in the end they avoid wastage of food.

“These learning sessions assist households to prepare diets relevant to the needs of some family members, particularly children, pregnant women and lactating mothers — who are always in critical need for nutritious food,’’ he said.

Nutritionist for Mzimba North District Health Office, Kondwani Mhango emphasised the need for nutrition education care groups, who work on voluntary basis to join Village Savings and Loans (VSL) for them to easily meet their households’ needs such as food stuffs during lean seasons.

He said care group members need to be economically stable for them to concentrate in giving out nutrition education.

Commenting on the initiative, Administrative Officer for M’mbelwa District Council, Tamara Nyirongo advised authorities in the district to also utilise members of care groups in disseminating COVID-19 prevention measures.