After two solid wins, champions Bullets move from position 8 to 5th on TNM Super League table

Mkanda has scored three goals in two consecutive matches.— Picture by Kimpho Loka

* Mixed fortunes for Wanderers as they win and lose in Mzuzu



* The Nomads move one place up from 12th to 11th

* Babatude Adepoju scores 3 goals against Ekwendeni — two for his team and one O.G.

* Silver Strikers maintain their lead with 22 points

* Two ahead of new runners-up Civil Service FC, who move from 5th

By Duncan Mlanjira

On the resumption of TNM Super League season following its suspension when the country was hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Bullets won both of their Easter Holiday matches to move from from position 8 to 5th on the log table.

The Bullets first beat visiting Mzuzu Warriors 3-0 on Saturday with goals from Zicco Mkanda (2) and Precious Sambani at Kamuzu Stadium and Mkanda was again on target on Easter Monday together with Yamikani Fodya to beat Tigers FC 1-0 at Chiwembe.

They have 18 points from 9 games of 5 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, just four points behind leaders Silver Strikers, who have 22 from 10 games played of 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.

The Bankers beat Kasungu based TN Stars 4-0 on Monday with goals from Maxwell Gasteni (3) and Staine Davie.

Mighty Wanderers had mixed fortunes in Mzuzu when they first beat beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1 on Saturday with all three goals scored by Babatude Adepoju — two for his team and one O.G but the following day they lost 0-1 to Moyale Barracks through a goal by Lloyd Njaliwa.

Going into suspension of the league, the Nomads were 12th and with the single win they have moved to 11th as they have 10 points from 9 games of 2 wins, 4 draws and no loss.

Civil Service FC are now on second place with 20 points from 10 games of 5 wins, no loss and 5 draws. They drew 0-0 with TN Stars before beating Blue Eagles 1-0 through Ranken Mwale.

Other results for the Easter holiday fixtures are:

* Red Lions 0 Mzuzu Warriors 1 (George Chomba)

* Tigers FC 1 (Matthias Nyirenda) Ntopwa FC 0

* Karonga United 2 (Anthony Mfune, William Mwalwimba) Mafco FC 2 Joseph Donsa, Wakisa Kalinga)

* Kamuzu Barracks 0 Blue Eagles 0

* Chitipa United 1 (Khumbo Ng’ambi) Mafco FC 0

Next weekend’s fixtures (Week 10) are:

Saturday April 10

* Tigers FC v Civil Service FC @ Chiwembe

* TN Stars v Karonga United @ Kasungu Stadium

* Moyale v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Mafco FC v Nyasa Big Bullets @ Civo Stadium

* Mighty Wanderers v Chitipa United @ Kamuzu Stadium

Sunday, April 11

* Ntopwa FC v Civil Service FC @ Chiwembe

* Kamuzu Barracks v Karonga United @ Civo Stadium

Wednesday, April 14

* Mighty Wanderers v Ntopwa FC @ Kamuzu Stadium