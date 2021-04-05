Wanderers fans applaud players and technical staff for visiting former player scout Mwamlowe

Mwamlowe with three of players he identified, Manyozo, Bob and Albert

* He is responsible for identifying players like brothers Bob and Albert Mpinganjira, James Sangala, Alfred Manyozo Jnr

* He held many positions at Wanderers — especially the reserve side

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers FC fans have expressed their gratitude and appreciation the Nomads players and technical staff for visiting their former player scout, Cookson Mwamlowe.

Mwamulowe, who held many positions at Wanderers — especially the reserve side — is fondly remembered for identifying excellent talent for the senior team that include brothers Bob and Albert Mpinganjira, James Sangala, Alfred Manyozo Jnr amongst many others.

The Nomads were in the North for their TNM Super League assignments, and in applauding the “good gesture” the fans were encouraged them to donate a share of the gate takings.

“We’re the Nomads — a club with a rich history and we’re lucky to have such people still alive. Once a Nomad,always one,” said one fan on Facebook.

Precious Phimbi said: “Great job — he deserves respect” while Ian Mhura said “that’s awesome. I will always remember his famous winning words ‘Kamtiluliru kamnyong’omera’ — what a guy👏”.

Jones Kumilamba revealed that he was wrongly informed he is no more and welcomed the team’s gesture for indicating that he is alive.

“I have known Mr. Mwamlowe for many years at Wanderers, I hope he lives on,” he said.

However, many others chided the group for not wearing masks during their meeting with the old man.

Wanderers beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1 on Saturday with all three goals scored by Babatude Adepoju — two for his team and one O.G but the following day they lost 0-1 to Moyale Barracks through a goal by Lloyd Njaliwa.

Other results for the Easter holiday fixtures are:

* Big Bullets 3 (Zicco Mkanda (2), Precious Sambani) Mzuzu Warriors 0

* Red Lions 0 Mzuzu Warriors 1 (George Chomba)

* Civil Service FC 0 TN Stars 0

* Tigers FC 1 (Matthias Nyirenda) Ntopwa FC 0

* Karonga United 2 (Anthony Mfune, William Mwalwimba) Mafco FC 2 Joseph Donsa, Wakisa Kalinga)

* Kamuzu Barracks 0 Blue Eagles 0

* Blue Eagles 0 Civil Service FC (Ranken Mwale)

* Chitipa United 1 (Khumbo Ng’ambi) Mafco FC 0

* Silver Strikers 4 (Maxwell Gasteni (3) Staine Davie) TN Stars 0

* Tigers FC 0 Nyasa Big Bullets 2 (Yamikani Fodya, Zicco Mkanda)