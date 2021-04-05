Teachers to resume nationwide strike from Tuesday, April 6

A Malawian classroom set up

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) is set to resume their strike from Tuesday, April 6 in form of stay-away following the expiry of a 7-day if government fails to pay them COVID 19 risk allowances.

In a statement from its national executive committee, the notice emanates from government’s response through a letter from the Parliamentary Committee on Education (reference number Ref: NA/PC/08, dated 24th March 2021), which clearly indicates that the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 “doesn’t support the resolution of providing teachers with the appropriate cash equivalent to personal protective equipment for a period of three months”.

TUM quotes an extract of the letter from the presidential taskforce that says: “After considering the import of the resolutions to provide teachers appropriate PPEs in Cash-Casted Package as once off payment to cover the next 3 months, bearing in mind

i. The non-employer/employee relationship between TUM and the TASKFORCE; and

ii. Noting that funding for, and procurement of various equipment and materials for addressing COVID-19 response, including PPEs, for all manner of beneficiaries are managed, through established clusters and local councils on the basis of approved and following standard government procurement and financial accountability procedures and guidelines;

The Taskforce wishes to advise that it cannot support the resolutions.”

TUM goes on to “warn government that the stay-away shall only be called off after all the public primary and secondary school teachers plus TTC lecturers have been provided with the ‘appropriate PPEs in cash-costed package as a once-off payment’ covering three (3) months”.

On April 1, civil rights activists on education asked the government to avert another strike by teachers by pleading to resolve the issues that TUM leadership has raised.

Civil Society Education Coalition executive director, Benedicto Kondowe told the media that it will be an infringement on the right to education for children if teachers resume their strike.

He had said the two sides can involve third parties if they are failing to come to terms.

“I believe the intervention of other parties like NGOs can help to end the misunderstanding rather than disturbing learners’ education,” Kondowe had said.