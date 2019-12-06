Aerobics’ fundraising mental health awareness workout mobilizes K3.5m worth of materials for Zomba Mental Hospital

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Aerobathon workout, which aerobics enthusiasts organised as a fundraising mental health awareness at College of Medicine in Blantyre on November 23, managed to mobilize K3.5 million worth of materials to be donated at Zomba Mental Hospital.

Organised by Lilongwe-based Sweat-factory Fitness Studio, the day-long event, which is an aerobic workout sequence that combines all body parts, received an overwhelming response, as said by one of the trainers Tamara Chafunya.

She said the donation will be presented on Saturday at Gymkhana Club where they will have another Aerobathon which has been requested by aerobics enthusiasts from Zomba.

“We had over 200 participants attending physically while others were with us in spirit, who just made donations.

“And we received a lot of calls of goodwill from companies, high profile individuals that they will participate in the one coming in the first quarter of 2020.

“We decided to have the Aerobathon at Gymkhana Club as a response to requests from Zomba who said they would want a taste of what Blantyre experienced.”

She said they have bought blankets, sugar, salt, toiletries, cooking oil, bedsheets and other sanitary products.

The Blantyre event was organised after noting that there is a need for mental health awareness for both men and women, especially the youth as most cases of mental stability can be treated and exercise is one such therapy.

“Even most weight problems are mostly due to mental/psychological issues,” Chafunya had earlier said. “A snap research we conducted on several members, indicated that their weight problem culminated from issues of depression, anxiety and stress.

The Sweat-factory Fitness Studio was originally created to cater for women only but due to interests for workout by others, special one-on-one private sessions, nutritional advice, and group sessions such as the sweat for mental health, are conducted to include men and children.

The club, based at the Bingu National Stadium E28 in Lilongwe, has over 200 registered members.

Its director is Mariam Matola, who is a professional group fitness trainer, together with Mike Gelson while Chafunya is an upcoming personal trainer.

For one join The Sweat-factory, the enthusiasts can visit their premises or call 0999 332 233 to register for membership.