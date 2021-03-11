ACB urges the media to dig deeper in order to expose corruption

* Use feedback-based approach to fight corruption



* Feedback is essential as it identifies where the strategies are failing

* This gives ACB a chance to correct those errors

* As ACB intensifies National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) II

By Joseph Chikalipo, MANA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has urged the media to dig deeper in exposing corrupt practices by considering using the feedback-based approach in helping to fight vice in the country.

ACB made the advice on Wednesday in Lilongwe during the dissemination workshop of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) II.

NACS II is the successor of NACS I, which was implemented from 2008-2013 and NACS II provides a holistic approach in the fight against corruption by allowing all sectors of the society to participate in the anti-corruption fight.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala stressed the importance of the media in the fight against one of the main contributors of poverty in Malawi, saying the Fourth Estate needs to take an extra mile by integrating other methods of sourcing information.

“The media plays a crucial role in making sure the general public is well informed about corruption issues,” she said. “However, getting feedback from the people can make a considerable difference in this fight.

“Feedback is essential as it identifies where the strategies are failing so that it gives the ACB a chance to correct the errors.”

Ndala also advised the media to intensify investigative journalism, saying it is a fundamental part in revealing issues that the public as well as the ACB are not aware of.

Though NACS II looks promising with more resources than its predecessor strategy, it has been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic where public gatherings have been prohibited to minimise spread of the virus.

“NACS I activities were mainly hindered by poor funding but still managed to accomplish some of the goals that were set.

“On the contrary, NACS II has been well funded but the activities are limited because of COVID-19. However, we will ensure that the implementation of the strategy is fruitful.”

Ndala further said fighting corruption is a responsibility of every Malawi, hence NACS II’s inclusion of 12 pillars that encompass the Malawian society to achieve its objectives.

She pointed out that one of the ways of creating a corrupt-free Malawi is good parenting, which includes teaching children about corruption and its consequences.

“We need to teach children about corruption while they are still young because it would be easier to avoid corruption when they grow up and are in charge of public resources,” Ndala said.

Among other things, NACS I directed government departments to use one percent of their funding to fight corruption and also resulted in the establishment of committees in the departments that would help in eradicating the malpractice.

Just like its predecessor, NACS II is a strategy that will run for five years — from 2019 to 2024.