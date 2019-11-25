ACB arrests school teacher for continuing to receive government salary despite leaving the civil service

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested Grace Misanjo, who is accused of receiving her salary as a government primary school teacher despite leaving the civil services in 2013.

Misanjo is reported to have left the profession to further her studies but after completing her studies she secured another job with a public entity and continued to receive her salary as a teacher.

A statement from ACB says after receiving a complaint in July, 2017, it instituted investigation into the matter which established that Misanjo has so far drawn K6,380,715 from the Ministry of Education since November 2013 to August 2019.

“On 21st November, 2019, the Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Grace Misanjo [and] taken to the Blantyre Magistrates Court where she was charged with one count of theft by servant contrary to Section 286 as read with Section 271 of the Penal Code,” says the statement.

She was granted bail after producing to the Court K100,000 cash as bail bond and producing two surities bonded at K50,000 each.

She was ordered to report to at ACB Blantyre office once every fortnight and will appear before the Court on December 13, 2019 for the commencement of trial.

Other sources confided with Maravi Express that this trend of defrauding government through this system is rampant.