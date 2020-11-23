A-list artists and DJs to grace Summer Hangout at Anchors Lounge in Blantyre

By Duncan Mlanjira

Summer Hangout, an entertainment event that feature the most-sought-after acts on the Malawi urban music scene in the country — organized by Anchors Lounge in Blantyre — is set for Saturday, November 28 and the line-up includes Tay Grin, Phyzix, Kell Kay, Tuno, Hyphen, Barryone, Piksy and Nyasapiano.

Other performances will be complemented by famous DJs such as Flame, Trick and Ronnie.

One of the organisers of the Summer Hangout, Mathambo Lowole said Anchors Lounge — situated in the old Sunnyside Lodge compound — strives to give the people the best and “this is the time”.

“Since Anchors Lounge was launched, our clients have been asking for something big and we have responded by giving them what they have been asking for,” he said, adding that the entertainment haven is convenient for those who love chilling.

“Anchors Lounge was established to provide the space for people to chill. It is one of the best in Blantyre. There is no compromise on the quality of what is offered at Anchors Lounge.

“The Summer Hangout will surely give a lot of people the opportunity to see what Anchors Lounge is all about,” he said.

Apart from the performances, Anchors Lounge has also joined hands with the artists and DJs to condemn acts of violence and sexual abuses against women and girls.

“The main reason for the Summer Hangout is to provide entertainment but we cannot ignore what is happening around us,” Lowole said. “The reported cases of rape and defilement in Malawi are very worrisome.

“We want to take this opportunity to speak strongly against any kind of violence against women and girls,” he said.

Piksy said he is looking forward to joining fellow artists to provide the best entertainment to be associated with the Summer Hangout.

“We exist because of our fans. Most importantly, we have a platform which can be used to amplify the voices of the people — the cry of women and girls who face different kinds of abuse.

“As an artist, I strongly condemn any form of violence against women and girls,” Piksy said.

The Summer Hangout will start around 11am until 7pm and after the performances, there will be an after-party.

To be part of this big event, patrons will pay K4,000 each while doubles would pay K6,000.