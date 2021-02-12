468 new COVID-19 recoveries from 2,030 tests done in past 24hrs

* 360 new cases recorded



* 12 new COVID-19 related deaths

* 20 discharged from treatment units

* 162 currently admitted, 31 new

By Duncan Mlanjira

From 2,030 tests done in past 24 hours, the country registered 468 new COVID-19 recoveries, 360 new cases and 12 new related deaths.

There were 20 people who were discharged from treatment units while 31 were hospitalised and currently, a total of 162 active cases are admitted with Lilongwe having the highest at 47 followed by 22 in Blantyre, 20 in Mzimba North and 14 in Zomba.

Of the new cases 348 which are locally transmitted, Lilongwe also has the highest at 150 from followed by 113 from Blantyre.

From the 12 new related deaths registered, three are from Blantyre, two from Zomba, and one each from Lilongwe, Mzimba South, Mangochi, Mchinji, Chitipa, Dedza and Kasungu districts.

Cumulatively, 13,347 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome — bringing the total number of active cases to 14,147.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 28,630 cases including 926 deaths (case fatality rate at 3.2%).

In his situation report, co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka reminds the public that most of the confirmed cases that have no or mild symptoms are supposed to self-isolate at home.

He added that it is important that those that are isolating at home to strictly follow the isolation rules in order not to transmit the disease to others within the household.

“It is also important to identify one person within the household to take care of the isolated household and it is advisable that the identified person should not be at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease if infected such as those with comorbidities and the elderly.

“People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.”

Self isolation guidance include:

• Separating from other people in your home, in a well-ventilated bedroom, no other family should stay or sleep in the same room as patient

• Using a separate bathroom. If one must share a bathroom, it must be cleaned with household disinfectant or soap after every use

• Avoiding sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often

• Not to share utensils (plates, spoons, cups) with other family members during isolation

• Staying at least 1 metre away from other people in the home

• Wearing medical facemasks properly to help prevent the spread of the disease to others

• The mask should be changed daily and whenever wet or dirty from secretions

• Coughing or sneezing into the fold of the elbow. Alternatively, covering mouth and nose with a tissue and disposing the tissue in a dedicated bin.

• This should be followed by hand hygiene

• Cleaning hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Seek for care early upon development of symptoms of COVID-19. Call toll free 929