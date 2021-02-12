Covid Response Foundation presents over K10m worth of medical supplies to Queens Hospital

The team leaders at Queens

By Duncan Mlanjira

Covid Response Foundation, a private citizen initiative to fundraise towards procurement of COVID-19 medical equipment and supplies, presented the first batch worth over MK10 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday.

A statement from the Foundation said the equipment was procured after careful consultation with Queens’ Dr. Kelvin Mponda on what was urgently required.

The items presented on Friday are 3 patient monitors worth MK4.8 million; 6 patient trollies (MK810,000); drugs (Enoxaparin and Heparin at MK1 million); N95 Masks (MK2.4 million) and 3 oxygen cylinders (MK1.2).

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the organisations and individuals who have donated their hard-earned money towards this noble cause,” said the grouping on social media, Facebook.

“We would also like to encourage everyone to donate whatever they can to this fight against COVID-19. Together we can beat this disease.”

The group, which has various corporate executives including former Mayor of the City of Blantyre, Noel Chalamanda, is a non-profit making, wholly voluntary foundation and newly incorporated under the Companies Act of Malawi.

Chairperson of the Foundation, Eric Chapola, who is Chief Executive Officer for NICO Life explained soon after it was formed that the exponential increase of the COVID-19 infections and deaths in this second wave prompted them to act with speed and assist in the fight.

“We cannot stand by and watch as our hospitals and medical staff struggle with the limited resources to save our brothers’ and sisters’ lives — we could be next in need of saving,” Chapola had said.

He had added those wishing to join the campaign need to contribute a joining fee of K100,000 per person, which is a seed capital.

The grouping was incorporated on January 19, 2021 and its bank account details are: National Bank; Covid Response Foundation Limited; Henderson Street Branch; account# 1007176178; Swift Code NBMAMWMW.

FDH Bank; Covid Response Foundation Limited; Blantyre Branch; account# 1040000502362.

Airtel Money number is 0991 866 460, Mpamba 0889 512 008. Website www.crfmw.org