We have a beautiful Malawi 2063 Vision with ambitious but pragmatic aspirations—VP Chilima

* Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa fully supports the aspirations of Malawians as captured in the Vision



* Speaker and legislators to pass necessary laws and holding the Executive and non-state actors accountable

* Judiciary to uphold the rule of law and dispensing justice independently, quickly, equitably and fairly

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians have spoken with a very loud and clear voice as they desire a new Malawi where all live a good quality life, prosper together and become self-reliant as a nation.

This is said by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima in the Malawi Vision 2063 document, saying it is a “a beautiful Vision with ambitious but pragmatic aspirations”.

“I see decent jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities being created by and for our youths,” he says. “I see a country that is food secure with a highly productive and commercialized agriculture sector that feeds into our industry.

“I see a digital, highly knowledge-based and environmentally sustainable economy with a strong manufacturing industry that is driven by a productive and commercially vibrant agriculture and mining sector.

“In this Vision, I see tourism hubs that have all the requisite socio-economic amenities for a high-quality life. Along with this, I see Malawians living in world class urban centers scattered across the country.”

He continues to say “Malawians desire a corrupt-free society with a high-performing and professional public service. I, therefore, see a corrupt-free Malawi where effective governance systems and institutions with a strong adherence to the rule of law are entrenched.

“I see Malawians walking in green cities with globally competitive economic infrastructure.

“But when all is said, one thing remains paramount: Action! Malawi does not have the luxury of time because it lags behind itself and its neighbors alike.

“We all have to act with determination and speed in order to realize our Vision within the shortest time possible. Malawi is a country for all of us. It is the only country we all have and, in whatever we do, we must expend our energies on the implementation of initiatives that take our countr y forward, towards our defined common Vision.

For we will never have another home. The Malawi we want is possible and will happen! I am personally committed to the implementation and realization of our Vision.”

In his commitment statement, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa says he fully supports the aspirations of Malawians as captured in the Vision, the Malawi 2063 (MW2063).

“As opposition Members of Parliament, we commit to support the implementation of the Vision by passing the necessary laws and providing constructive checks and balances as well as fully representing the people of our constituencies so that Malawi creates wealth inclusively and becomes self-reliant within the shortest time possible.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani-Hara also renders her support, saying all legislators are committed to support the realization of this Vision by passing the necessary laws and holding the Executive and non-state actors accountable in the implementation of the interventions that will catalyze and sustain the attainment of inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance for all Malawians as espoused in this Vision.

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Andrew Nyirenda, SC says “the Judiciary commits to support its implementation by upholding the rule of law and dispensing justice independently, quickly, equitably and fairly as mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi so as to fully meet the aspirations espoused in this Vision by the people of Malawi”.

There is also a statement from traditional leaders — Paramount Chiefs Chikulamayembe; Gomani; Kawinga; Kyungu; Lund and M’mbelwa —

who pledged to mobilize people towards a positive mindset that people can believe in their own capabilities and embrace national consciousness values such as love, unity, hard-work, integrity, patriotism and hate for hand-outs.

“Malawians own the Vision and hence demand that all political regimes respect the aspirations herein, and help us to meet them in the best possible ways without derailing us with discordant political agendas.

“Our desire is to eventually be self-reliant hence putting our trust in our own sons and daughters, and well-meaning state and non-state partners to only support the implementation of transformative initiatives.

“This will catalyze and sustain the aspirations of all Malawians as espoused in this inclusive wealth creation and self- reliance Vision within the shortest time possible.

As Paramount Chiefs and main custodians of culture, we strongly believe that this Vision can effectively be achieved through the preservation, promotion and retention of our cultural values.

“We shall, therefore, encourage our sons and daughters to patriotically embrace our culture and tradition, especially those values that promote inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance.”