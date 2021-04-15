Wanderers move from 10th to 8th on TNM Super League after beating Ntopwa 4-1 on Wednesday

How they now stand

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the lone TNM Super League midweek fixture, Mighty Wanderers beat Ntopwa FC 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday to move from 10th position to 8th at 16 points.

The Nomads scored through Peter Wadabwa; Babatude Adepoju; Stanley Sanudi and Isaac Kaliati while Ntopwa FC earned their consolation through Hendrix Misinde.

They moved from 11th to 10th last weekend when they beat bottom of the table Chitipa United 3-0 and on Sunday they travel to Lilongwe to face Blue Eagles at Nankhaka.

Wanderers are now 8 points away from leaders, Civil Service FC (24 points) and immediately ahead of them are Mafco (7th position with 18 points) and TN Stars; Red Lions; Ekwendeni Hammers and Big Bullets — who all tie on 19 points but separated by goal difference.

On second place are Silver Strikers, who were on bye last weekend and lead the table again if they collect all points from two of their away assignments this weekend — against 5th-placed Red Lions and 10th-placed Ntopwa FC — both at Mpira Stadium at Chiwembe in Limbe.

Leaders Civil Service, who have not lost a match from their 12 assignment of 6 wins and 6 draws, are on bye this weekend.

Champions Big Bullets, who moved from 5th to 3rd after drawing 0-0 with Mafco last weekend, travel to Mzuzu to face 4th-placed Ekwendeni Hammers.

On Friday, their is an interesting battle of relegation threatened two sides — 16th-placed Chitipa United against fellow strugglers Mzuzu Warriors (15th) at Karonga Stadium.

Other fixtures are: Kamuzu Barracks v Moyale @ Civo Stadium and Karonga United v Tigers FC @ Karonga Stadium (Saturday April 17); Chitipa United v Tigers FC @ Karonga Stadium and Mzuzu Warriors v Mafco FC @ Mzuzu Stadium (Sunday April 18).

The top scorers are:

8 goals: Maxwell Gasten (Silver Strikers)

6 goals: Chiletso Zoya (TN Stars); Staine Davie (Silver Strikers); Royal Bokosi (Red Lions)

5 goals: Muhammad Sulumba (Civil Service FC); Zicco Mkanda (Big Bullets); Hendricks Misinde (Ntopwa FC); Clever Kaira (Ekwendeni Hammers)

4 goals: Ranken Mwale (Civil Service FC); Gastin Simkonda (Moyale); Hassan Kajoke (Big Bullets); Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers); Peter Kasonga (Mafco FC)