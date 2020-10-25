Tongue in cheek; Nankhumwa encourages ministers there is life after cabinet posts

By Duncan Mlanjira

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa had Parliament in stitches on Friday when he alluded that President Lazarus Chakwera might be be considering reshuffling his Cabinet as he promised to be do so during one of his national addresses that he shall be reshuffling the Cabinet within six months of his presidency.

In his speech when Parliament adjourned, Nankhumwa said he has now known President Chakwera as a man of his word and “it is obvious that as we approach the six months mark, some ministers are shaking in their boots, fearing for the worst”.

“I wish to encourage cabinet ministers who will be fired to remain strong and avoid committing suicide — there is life after cabinet.

“To those that will make it into the new cabinet, I wish to congratulate them in advance.“

On a serious note, Nankhumwa said when people are appointed into public positions such as that of a cabinet minister, they ought to serve the best interests of Malawians and not their personal or partisan interests.

“For example, when Malawians are against the construction of official houses for MPs, ministers ought to listen to the people instead of displaying executive arrogance, insisting the project will go ahead “whether you like it or not”.

“Indeed, when some civil society organizations express reservations about some aspects of the Access to Information law, cabinet ministers must strive to amicably engage such quarters instead of demonizing them in public — that is what servant leadership demands.”

He then applauded the august House on both sides for passing the MK2.1 trillion 2020/2021 National Budget, which was presented by the Minister of Finance on September 11, saying all members demonstrated the spirit of patriotism during the budget cluster committee meetings and the committee of supply until it was finally passed.

“Special commendation should go to all Honourable members for passing various important loan authorization, electoral reforms, and other Bills, including the Tax Amendment Bill, which proposes a MK100,000 ‘Pay As You Earn’ tax-free band up from MK45,000.

“The MK100,000 tax-free band will increase disposable incomes for low pay workers hence a better livelihood for them.”

He added that a National Budget is very important for proper education and health services; construction of good roads; provision of affordable fertilizers; uplifting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and ensuring social and economic growth, among others.

“So, the passing of the National Budget will allow the government to spend on social and economic service delivery.

“However, the passing of the budget alone is not enough. Malawians are waiting to see proper implementation of the plans contained in this financial blueprint, which would translate into improved livelihoods.

“Stories have been told in the past of how a lot of beautiful documents outlining vision and action-plans gather dust at Capital Hill, owing to the lack of political will to push for their implementation.

“Madam Speaker, the lack of political will has always been standing in the way of budget implementation in the past. I, therefore, wish to urge the Tonse Alliance government to avoid falling into this trap.”

He said there must be a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure that the National Budget is fully and properly implemented.

“I wish to assure the House and Malawians that as opposition, we are fully committed to tracking the budget down to every vote to ensure that it is prudently implemented and that it benefits all Malawians regardless of tribe, religion, colour, creed, or political affiliation.

“We will seriously oppose any attempts to depart from agreed frameworks or any other move to defraud Malawians for the benefit of a few individuals.