Times Group MD Chikadya appointed as MERA chairperson

By Duncan Mlanjira

Times Group Managing Director, Leonnard Chikadya has been appointed as chairperson of Board of Directors for Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

Other members are Thokozani Chimkono, Pemphero Likongwe, Lameck Ntchembe and Alexandr Kalanda while ex-officios are Secretary for Energy, Director of Energy Affairs, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations, Secretary to the Treasury and MERA’s Chief Executive Officer.

MERA’s Board plays a crucial role in determining fuel prices in the country under the recommendation of MERA’s Liquid Fuels & Gas Pricing Advisory Committee after evaluating trends on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

The Committee meets every first Tuesday of the month to review the Automatic Pricing Mechanism before submitting its recommendations to the MERA Board and within 48 hours, the Board is supposed to make a resolution on the Committee’s recommendations, as provided in the Liquid Fuels and Gas (production and supply) Regulations, 2009.

The Law provides for a Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) at 5% of in-bond landed cost (IBLC) in which prices are reviewed upwards if the change in IBLC is above 5% and downwards if it is below 5%.

Then when the change is below 5%, the difference is channeled into the Price Stabilisation Fund to cushion fuel prices should there be an increase within the -5% benchmark.

In the same energy industry, Chokani Mhango has been appointed chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) with other members being lawyer John Gift Mwakhwawa, Lloyd Katema, Fredrick Changaya, Overton Mandalasi, Dr. Jacob Mazalale, George Mandela and Justice Isaac Mtambo (retired).

Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi is the chairperson of Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) and the other members are Betty Mahuka, Oswin’s Kasunda, Henry Kadzakumanja, Arthur Mandambwe and Evans Msiska.

In the communication industry, Dr. Stanley Khaila is chairperson of Malawi Communitions Regulatory Authority (MACRA) with Samuel Chilembwe Malitoni, Isaac Songeya, Tamanja Chidzanja, Rev. Fr. Dr. Saindi and Dr. Boniface Dulani as members.

Noel Mkulichi is the chairperson of Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) with Stella Chuthi, Victoria Chimaliro, Wilkins Mijiga and Rodrick Khuleya as members.

Chairperson of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is Rev. Vasco Kachipapa and the other directors are Rev. Fr. Jairus Mpira, Clement Nkuya, Steven Sembereka, Alekeni Wodala Menyani and Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera.

Its ex-officios are Secretary for Information, Secretary to the Treasury, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations and Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice.

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA)’s chairperson is lawyer John Suzi Banda with James Amos Chimwala, Sam Chimang’anga, representative of the Malawi Institute of Engineers and Constance Musongole as members.

In the education sector, Sam Kakhobwe chairs Higher Education Student Loans and Grants Board; Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi chairs Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) while National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) will be chaired by Prof. Beatrice Mtimuni.

Medical practitioner, Prof. Jack Wirima will chair the University of Malawi that also has seasoned banker George Patridge, senior lawyer Mordecai Msiska, SC and senior Chancellor College lecturer, Moira Chimombo — wife to former academician and prolific writer, late Prof. Steve Chimombo.

Kusamba Dzonzi will head the Board for Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC); National Food Reserve Agency (NRFA) by Denis Kalekeni; Malawi Housing Corporation by Justin Dzonzi and Competition and Fair Trade Commission by Dr. Jerry Jana.

In total, there are 67 statutory corporations whose board of directors have been appointed and an interesting one is the Cannabis Regulatory Authority, whose chairperson is Boniface Kadzamira, with Albert Mlambala, Marc Maleta, Harry Mukaka, Helen Chabunya and Jam Kaunda as members.