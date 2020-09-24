Former NAM president Chinunda appointed in Sports Council Board alongside netballer Mpinganjira

By Duncan Mlanjira

Former Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president President Rose Chinunda has been appointed as vice-chairperson of the Board of Directors of Malawi National Council of Sports alongside netballer Beatrice Mpinganjira.

Chinunda is deputy to lawyer, Sunduzwayo Madise — who happens to be no stranger to sports as he is one of the founders of the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), then that trended as Super League Association of Malawi (SULAM).

Other notable pioneers of SULOM include Henry Chibowa, Simon Itaye and Azikiwe Mussa-Mbewe.

The Sports Council Board also comprises bodybuilding and weightlifting expert Charles Ulaya; hockey official Rosina Kazembe; Brigadier Kafuwa, Peter Kandikole and Lreobecka Ndovi.

Ex-officios are Secretary for Youth, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations and Secretary to the Treasury.