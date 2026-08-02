The Real Crocodile Hunter®️ releases book Mpatamanga detailing his 20 years experience in environmental conservation



* Malawi’s most remarkable wilderness areas achieved individually without government funding, NGO support, or corporate backing

* This is the true story of determination, conservation against the odds, and the fight to protect over half a million indigenous trees and the wildlife that depended on them

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian, Ian Bartlett — who trends as The Real Crocodile Hunter — has released a new book entitled ‘Mpatamanga’, in which he shares his 20 years experience in Malawi environmental conservation efforts.

The title of the book is derived from Bartlett’s Mpatamanga Wildlife Ranch, which is acclaimed as Malawi’s remarkable conservation story that highlights the impact that a single determined individual can have on protecting the natural environment.

The feat was achieved after more than 20 years of conserving one of Malawi’s most remarkable wilderness areas — accomplished without government funding, no NGO support, or corporate backing.

“This is the true story of determination, conservation against the odds, and the fight to protect over half a million indigenous trees and the wildlife that depended on them.

“It is a journey of resilience, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief that one person really can make a difference,” says The Real Crocodile Hunter®️.

His work at Mpatamanga Wildlife Ranch demonstrates a sustained, measurable recovery of indigenous forest under private stewardship — an approach rarely achieved at this scale without institutional backing.

Bartlett, author of the book, ‘The Real Crocodile Hunter’, indicates that Mpatamanga is now available worldwide on Amazon in all readable formats of paperback, hardcover and Kindle eBook.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this extraordinary journey,” he says. “I hope my story inspires others to believe that conservation begins with individuals willing to act.”

Bartlett has quietly dedicated himself to protecting a tract of indigenous woodland along the Shire River — whose full details are available on its website; Mpatamanga Wildlife Ranch — began as a personal commitment to preserve a threatened landscape, which has evolved into one of Malawi’s most significant examples of long-term private woodland conservation.

While his crocodile hunting experiences made him renowned internationally as ‘The Real Crocodile Hunter’ — a title earned during a decade spent assisting with problem crocodile control operations in Malawi — it is Bartlett’s conservation work that may ultimately leave the greater legacy since Mpatamanga represents a rare example of environmental recovery.

An independent forest inventory conducted by the Forestry Research Institute of Malawi (FRIM) attests to that Mpatamanga Wildlife Ranch covers approximately 238 hectares and contains an estimated 519,180 indigenous trees.

The assessment concluded that the woodland is recovering from historical disturbances, including charcoal production and illegal logging that affected the area before it came under improved management.

The inventory identified 68 indigenous tree species and documented the presence of several protected and threatened species, including African Blackwood (Dalbergia melanoxylon), Burkea africana, Pericopsis angolensis, Pterocarpus angolensis, and Terminalia sericea.

Forestry experts involved in the assessment noted that the woodland exhibits the characteristics of a recovering Miombo ecosystem. The overwhelming majority of trees recorded were younger regenerating stems, suggesting that years of protection have allowed natural regeneration to occur on a significant scale.

The findings come at a time when Malawi continues to face serious environmental challenges — as deforestation remains one of the country’s greatest threats, driven by charcoal production, fuelwood demand, agricultural expansion, and population growth.

The loss of indigenous woodland affects biodiversity, water resources, soil stability, and the country’s resilience to climate change.

The FRIM report found no evidence of illegal logging or charcoal production during the assessment and recommended continued protection, monitoring, and sustainable management to safeguard the recovering forest.

Located along the scenic Mpatamanga Gorge on the Shire River, the ranch not only protects woodland but also preserves an area of exceptional natural beauty.

The gorge, with its dramatic landscape and riverine ecosystem, forms part of a wilderness increasingly rare in many parts of Malawi.

Environmentalists often argue that conservation success depends upon long-term commitment and Mpatamanga appears to support that argument. More than two decades of continuous protection have transformed an area once vulnerable to degradation into a recovering woodland supporting hundreds of thousands of indigenous trees.

Beyond conservation, Bartlett’s book, ‘Memoirs of a Real Crocodile Hunter’, chronicles his years hunting dangerous crocodiles and dealing with human-wildlife conflict in Malawi.

The book, which is available worldwide in paperback, hardback, e-book, and audiobook formats — has introduced international audiences to both Malawi’s wildlife and the challenges facing those who live alongside it.