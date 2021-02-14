The coronavirus is still spreading; Those experiencing serious symptoms to promptly have COVID-19 test—Dr. Phuka

* 158 new COVID-19 cases registered, 53 new recoveries, 15 new deaths



* Of the new cases, 156 are local transmissions with Blantyre having highest at 54 followed by 50 from Lilongwe

* In the past 24 hours, 20 cases were hospitalised and 17 discharged

* A total of 171 active cases are hospitalised; Blantyre highest at 52 followed by 39 in Lilongwe, 20 in Mzimba North

* Of the 15 new COVID-19 related deaths registered, five are from Blantyre

By Duncan Mlanjira

As the country continues to register new COVID-19 confirmed cases, admissions and deaths on daily basis, the health authorities once more implore on the public that once they experience serious symptoms, they should immediately seek for a COVID-19 test.

The most common symptoms include fever, dry cough, tiredness while some patients will present with aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

In order to reduce the spread of the disease, says co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka, “it is important that we identify by testing those that have the disease, isolate them, provide appropriate care depending on the severity of the disease”.

This comes at the backdrop that some people are reporting for medical attention when they are in serious state of ill health and that others reach treatment units already dead.

Dr. Phuka reiterates that people that have been in direct contact with those tested positive should also be tested and should quarantine for 14 days.

“It is important to report for medical screening if you show any COVID-19 symptoms,” he said in today’s situation report. “If one experiences the following serious symptoms difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement should seek immediate medical attention.

“This will help us to identify the disease in early stages so that appropriate care can be given. The public is also requested to report any deaths with unexplained cause to health authorities or report by calling toll free 929.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases have now surpassed 29,000 following 158 new COVID-19 cases that have been registered in the past 24 hours.

There were 53 new recoveries and 15 new deaths and of the new cases, 156 are locally transmitted with Blantyre having highest at 54 followed by 50 from Lilongwe and 13 from Mzimba North.

Of the 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, five are from Blantyre, two each from Lilongwe and Zomba, and one each from Dedza, Ntcheu, Salima, Mulanje, Chiradzulu and Ntchisi Districts.

In the past 24 hours, 20 cases were hospitalised while 17 were discharged. Currently, a total of 171 active cases are hospitalised — with Blantyre highest at 52 followed by 39 in Lilongwe and 20 in Mzimba North.

Cumulatively, 13,607 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome — bringing the total number of active cases to 14,266.

Malawi has recorded 952 deaths since the pandemic broke out in April last (case fatality rate at 3.3%).

A total of 963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours — of which 414 tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

Cumulatively, 171,195 tests have been conducted in the country so far and the positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 16.4%.

Simple adherence protocols are the answer to prevent being infected or spreading COVID-19:

• Frequent handwashing with soap

• Proper wearing of masks

• Avoiding over crowded places

• Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

• Staying away from others if one has flu like symptoms

• Decontaminate commonly touched surfaces

• The motto is: Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Seek for care early upon development of symptoms of COVID-19. Call toll free 929.