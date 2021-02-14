Chiradzulu COVID-19 private citizen response initiative to continue mobilizing funds to address district hospital’s water challenges

* As first consignment of COVID-19 medical supplies delivered



* “Chiradzulu District Hospital has numerous problems which Government alone cannot solve”

* lt largely depends on a borehole and a stream as sources of water

* Since water from the utility provider is intermittent and not reliable

By Duncan Mlanjira

Members of the public whose origins are from Chiradzulu — in conjunction with their allies and other well-wishers — delivered the first consignment of COVID-19 medical supplies which they procured from their fundraising initiative.

This initiative was rolled out as soon as President Lazarus Chakwera declared a State of National Disaster following the devastating upsurge of COVID-19 second wave cases that are currently claiming many lives.

In his address to declare the State of National Disaster, President Chakwera had also asked stakeholders to consider raising funds to assist the medical authorities to combat the disease.

Several districts, including the citizenry and allies of Chiradzulu, mobilised themselves since January and on Saturday presented medical equipment which included 1 patient monitor; 1 oxygen concentrator and 6 portable pulse oximeters.

The items also included personal protective equipment (PPEs) — 100 N95 face masks, 10 packs of 50 each surgical masks, 15 oxygen cace masks reservoir, sanitisers and coveralls.

They also provide 2 Access phones with airtime, bottled water, Zinc and Vitamin D tablets, hand wash liquid while one of the members donated and served meals for frontline healthcare workers as well as support staff in the COVID-19 ward on the day of the presentation.

Also as complimentary gifts were 2 oxygen regulators from Galaxy Pharmaceuticals and 5 portable pulse oximeters from Medsurge.

In his remarks, chairperson of the group, Phocas Sikaloka disclosed that this support will not be one off as they have taken cognizance that Chiradzulu District Hospital has numerous problems which Government alone cannot solve.

“It requires our help,” Sikaloka said. “Apart from additional items to the ones donated above and others required by the hospital but not appearing on this list, the most critical and urgently required items include oxygen cylinders and running water.”

He said the hospital currently largely depends on water from two sources — a borehole and from a stream whose sources is Chiradzulu Mountain — which is pumped and treated before use.

“This water is rationed because it is not enough for use simultaneously in the whole hospital. The water from the utility provider is intermittent and, therefore, not reliable.

“We wish to ask well-wishers who can help the hospital to drill two additional boreholes which will use solar power to pump the water into a reservoir tank to ease the problem especially during this pandemic period when hand washing is paramount.”

Sikaloka said the initiative was conducted in liaison with Chiradzulu District Hospital to complement the hospital’s efforts in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“The group has been formed by daughters, sons and allies (friends, those married, working or have worked in the district) based both in Malawi and in the diaspora.

“We also have all current and some former Honourable Members of Parliament from all constituencies and few prominent business people in Chiradzulu District as members of the group.”

He described the occasion as a “key milestone which strongly demonstrates the undeniable commitment by these enviable sons, daughters and allies of Chiradzulu to tirelessly work towards improving the lives of our people in the district”.

“We would like to thank all those that have contributed both in cash and kind to this noble cause [and] for those who are in the process of contributing, we say please do and do so quickly as we have numerous problems requiring your assistance now than ever before.”

He encouraged those who have not contributed — not because they don’t want to but because they didn’t know about the group — can still join the campaign.

In his remarks, District Medical Officer for Chiradzulu thanked the group, saying the equipment and supplies donated will go an extra mile in helping them manage COVID-19 patients better while assuring their own personal safety from the corovirus.

“We truly appreciate this and we ask the Lord Almighty to bless each and everyone who has given both in cash and in wisdom to make this a reality. Mulungu aonjezele pamene mwachosapo.”

In his remarks a day after the presentation, the group’s chairperson thanked all members on behalf of the organizing committee and pleaded with them to continue sticking together.

“As sons, daughters and allies of Chiradzulu, we cannot give up on our district. Let us continue to do the best that we can.

“I would like to take the opportunity to ask that we all stick together. Do not leave as any solution for our district is going to come from us. We value your presence.”

He disclosed that other partners are coming forward to assist on the water project to make sure that it is fixed once and for all.

“We will keep you updated on other donors as our resource mobilisation team continues to knock on doors.

“We all have the responsibility to hold one another accountable. Feel free to ask for transparency where you think you are not clear.

“Please continue pledging and giving. There is nothing for us without us. Thank you and stay safe, wear your mask, observe social distance and wash your hands with soap and hand sanitiser.”

As of Saturday evening, Malawi has registered 247 new COVID-19 cases, 208 new recoveries and 11 new deaths with all new cases being local transmissions — four from Chiradzulu

The highest cases were from Lilongwe at 71 followed by 67 from Zomba and 50 from Blantyre.

From the 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, four were from Blantyre, two each from Rumphi and Mulanje, and one each from Lilongwe, Dowa and Ntcheu Districts.

From the total of 188 active cases that were in treatments units, Chiradzulu had four while Blantyre had the highest at 55 followed by 47 in Lilongwe, 20 in Mzimba North and 12 in Zomba.

Cumulatively, 13,554 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome — bringing the total number of active cases to 14,175.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 28,876 cases including 937 deaths (case fatality rate at 3.2%) and of these cases, 2,017 are imported infections and 26,859 are locally transmitted.