Suspected UTM Party supporters attack fellow Tonse Alliance MCP officials in Karonga

A damaged UTM vehicle used as an ambulance

* They smashed a vehicle car which had a public address system

* Also stole a laptop and two microphones

* Karonga Police on the ground investigating the matter

* Electoral stakeholders in Chikwawa intensfy efforts to ensure peaceful by elections

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri & Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringers

With just a day to go before people go to the polls in Karonga North West Constituency, UTM Party supporters are reported to have attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers on Friday night at Lovemore Lodge.

The police have confirmed the development that comes barely days after Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) supporters also complained to have been attacked by UTM Party supporters at Kasisi in the same constituency.

In an interview, MCP campaign team leader, Alfred Mwenifumbo — who is also deputy national director of elections — said the fracas occurred around 11pm at their lodging place.

“It is true that UTM party supporters attacked us last night where they started brandishing panga knives, smashed cars and injured some MCP officials in the process.

“Seems like they were infuriated with the huge attendance of people on our last day of campaign which attracted about 12,000 supporters and they resorted to intimidation and violence just to scare voters away.

“During the day, they smashed our vehicle which had a public address system and also stole a laptop and two microphones. We reported the matter to police for action,” he said.

Karonga Police Officer In-Charge Tiyese Chiumbuzo confirmed the development in an interview, saying his office is on the ground investigating the matter.

“Indeed some identified UTM Party supporters raided Lovemore Lodge and Pascific Lodge where they smashed four vehicles belonging to MCP and injured five people in the process. Our officers have intensified a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

In an interview, UTM party national publicity secretary Frank Mwenifumbo condemned the incident, saying his party believes in peace and calm during and after voting period.

“We vehemently condemn the act of violence on the MCP officials and property,” he said. “UTM Party will continue to observe peace and calm during and after voting period.”

However, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) Karonga Diocese desk officer, Louis Nkhata has condemned the fracas that defeats the efforts made by his office propagating for peaceful and coexistence program in this by-election through engagement meetings with political leaders, traditional and the clergy.

“The incident is an enemy to democracy and has no room in the modern politics. Let politicians avoid use of the youth to cause havoc to opponents for their personal political gains,” he said.

Malawi Elections Commission (MEC) Commissioner Anthony Mukumbwa described the incident as very disappointing, saying getting this after preaching peace through chiefs, clergy and politicians themselves is a big setback.

“I am very disappointed so to speak,” he said. “After preaching peace in the Constituency I never expected such barbaric acts at last minute.

“I am hopeful that the police will work in accordance to the law to bring to book perpetrators and mete out stiff punishment to deter others from the same acts in future.”

Mukumbwa has since assured all political stakeholders that MEC will go ahead with the by-elections as planned, saying if others thought use of violence will propel MEC to halt elections then they were wrong.

Over 53,000 voters are expected to go to the polls in the constituency that fell vacant in February following the demise of James Kamwambi.

MEC is scheduled to hold Parliamentary by-elections in seven constituencies and in two wards that fell vacant due to death and court annulment.

Meanwhile, electoral stakeholders in Chikwawa have intensified efforts to ensure that no incidence of violence is registered during Tuesday’s by-elections and even the period thereafter.

This follows reports in Nsanje that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have been reportedly involved in some fracas with MCP followers.

Before the official close of campaigning period on Saturday, the DPP and MCP supporters were spotted along Tengani area where their candidates were having final campaign rallies.

Some DPP followers ware later involved in an accident when the car they were ferried in on their way to a campaign rally overturned.

In an interview, Chikwawa Diocese CCJP’s officer, Lewis Msiyadungu said holding campaign rallies close to each other and at the same time could be a recipe for violence.

He said his organisation through its Fair and Free Elections project is therefore intensifying efforts to engage all electoral stakeholders in the district on the need to refrain from any form of provocation that may lead to violence particularly on the voting day and thereafter during announcement of results.

“Unlike in other districts, there has generally been a peaceful political environment here in Chikwawa,” Msiyadungu said. “We therefore want to safeguard this atmosphere and we shall continue to engage all electoral stakeholders on the need for them to uphold peace.

“We also intend to have our own roving monitors during the voting day. Thereafter, we shall hold post election engagement meetings with all these electoral stakeholders. All we want to achieve is a peaceful , free and fair by elections.”

Chikwawa Police Station Officer McDonald Khalira also shared Msiyadungu’s sentiments, saying so far no single case of political violence has been registered in Chikwawa.

He, however, complained that most of political parties in the district were not informing all relevant authorities including the police before conducting their campaign rallies despite being mandated to do so.

The contesting candidates for all constituencies and the two wards are:

Karonga North West — Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).

Ntchisi North — Arnold William Kadzanja (MCP); Kensinalakwiyo Lasford Mambeya (DPP); Maurice Mwesawina M’bang’ombe (independent).

Lilongwe Msinja South — Francis Chikumbutso Belekanyama (MCP); Jones Yamikani Chadza (independent); Ruth Chatata (independent); Lameck John Kondesi (independent); Mustapha MacDonald (DPP).

Zomba Changalume — Yusuf Noor Bamusi (UDF); Lawrence Denezio Bisika (PP); Jean Cheonga Chilemba (UTM); Anne Mary Fletcher (independent); Henry Marko Kaseama (independent); Bizwick Million (independent); Mary Matiya Muheya (DPP); James Nipuro (independent); Rexa Kuntambila Ntodwa (independent); Mahomed Hanif Osman (independent).

Nsanje North — Patrick Chimwemwe Bande (independent); Esther Mcheka Chilenje (DPP); Enock Masautso Chizuzu (MCP); Kennedy Jailosi (UTM).

Nsanje Central — Esmy Hubert Bande (DEPECO); Francis Lazalo Kasaila (DPP); Laston Saidi Katole (UDF); Kafandikhale Mandevana (MCP); Nzeru Mybeck (UTM).

Chikwawa East — Rosemary Singano Kalidozo (independent); Rodrick Samu Khumbanyiwa (UDF); Fyson Duncan Mainjeni (UTM); Ginford Mabo Maulidi (DPP); Phoebe Mtembenuzeni (independent); Finason Brown Thengulo (independent); Foster Thomson Thipiwa (MCP).

The approved ward Councillor candidates are:

Liviridzi Ward in Balaka District — Richard Koloko Alli (UTM); Jones Chamangwana (MCP); Lucius Elia (DPP); Chilambe Isaac Martin (independent); Sten Felesani MAwindo (independent); Paul Naphwiyo (independent); Stande Nyuyeje (UDF).

Chitakale Ward in Mulanje District — Aaron Mickson Chitsulo (MCP); Alexander Makawa Phiri Foster (UTM); Richard Fanuel Mulingano (DPP).