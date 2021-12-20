SULOM hands over TNM Super League award of ‘Mazda Demio’ to Nyasa Big Bullets’ Chimwemwe Idana

Somba-Banda hands over the Mazda Demio’s keys to Idana

By Victor Singano Jnr.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) on Sunday handed over the inaugural TNM Super League Player of the Season award prize of a Mazda Demio to Nyasa Big Bullets and the Flames’ midfield maestro Chimwemwe Idana.

Idana, who was also named Best Midfielder for the 2021 season, won the Mazda Demio after earning more votes — beating Silver Strikers other contender midfielders— Mighty Wanderers’ Blessings Tembo and Moyale Barracks’ Vutumbiko Kumwenda and Lloyd Njaliwa.

The car was paraded along the streets of Blantyre in a convoy and the handover ceremony took place at the capital of Nyasa Big Bullets Ndirande and speaking at the community ground, SULOM president, Tiya Somba-Banda congratulated Idana for being outstanding in the just ended TNM Super League.

Somba-Banda said SULOM is doing everything possible in making sure that players are motivated by making sure that those who showcase brilliant talent are given various prizes for their sweat.

He further said they decided to conduct the motor vehicle handover ceremony in Ndirande Township as part of appreciation to the football fans who took part in voting for the player, hence presenting it in front of the football followers.

“Honestly, we are very happy for fulfilling this pledge as you know that it is happening for the first time in the history of Malawi football which also gave other people some doubts whether Sulom will really give this motor vehicle.

“We just want to urge other players to keep focusing so that come 2022 they should also win it,” Somba-Banda said.

Idana was over the moon and while thanking SULOM for the innovation pledged that this has motivated him to put an extra gear in his football career.

“I am very much excited for winning this prize,” he said. “The Super League had a lot of great players in 2021 season, who could’ve won this motor vehicle.

“I hope SULOM will continue with this initiative because it is going to change the competition among teams and players in the TNM Super League — hence improving the standard of football in the country,” he said Idana.

Recently, renowned Malawi’s insurance company, United General Insurance (UGI) handed over a K3.5 million comprehensive cover insurance for Idana’s vehicle.