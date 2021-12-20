MDF remains committed to work hard—General Nundwe as Chakwera advises soldiers to be apolitical

The Commander in Chief with his Army Commander Nundwe

By Grace Kapatuka, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), General Vincent Nundwe said the military would remain committed and working hard in its strive to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima during the commissioning of 151 officer cadets and passing out parade of 1,055 recruits, which was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera as MDF’s Commander in Chief.

General Nundwe congratulated the new officer cadets and the recruits for completing their one-year training and four months basic training respectively at the college, saying what they have achieved during the training would be remembered forever as per MDF’s motto which says Chaphunzilidwa Sichinatayike.

General Nundwe also asked the soldiers not to be influenced by politicians and other high ranking government officials, saying the new recruits need to carry their duties professionally and desist from politics.

General Nundwe also asked politicians to stop meddling into MDF affairs as well as rumour mongers who spreading false stories on social media suggesting that MDF soldiers are planning to take over government or preparing a sit in — describing it as foolish and have nothing better to do.

“Let’s not bring unnecessary conflicts in this country because of positions — Malawi is peaceful,” he said. “Please, use your energy positively. Stop promoting genocide on social media. We don’t want to divide Malawi.”

He maintained that soldiers do not go on a strike because if they have issues, they follow the chain of command which reach the Commander in Chief when necessary.

On his part, Chakwera — who was sleek in a Commander in Chief uniform, also advised the soldiers to discharge their duties in a professional manner.

“The uniform you wear is not only a sacred symbol of your commitment to defend this country and its people with the same discipline, courage, sacrifice, and integrity your training has instilled in you.

“It is also a symbol of your commitment to jealously guard the legacy and reputation of the Malawi Defence Force, a legacy that has taken decades to build, a legacy that others who wore the uniform before you left intact so that you could aspire to follow in their footsteps.

“A legacy of military professionalism and civic duty, a legacy of upholding and preserving constitutional order at the most critical points in our history, a legacy of patriotism and a legacy of being the people’s army,” the President said.

He added that the MDF was an institution that enjoys international acclaim as one of the most disciplined and professional forces in the world hence the need to be respected.

“It should go without saying, yet still must be said, that the success of the MDF stems, in large part, from the resolve of those in its ranks to remain apolitical.

“Your clear demonstration of ideological neutrality and non-interference in domestic politics have been key components of our effective system of Democratic Control of the Armed Forces.”

Thus Chakwera said “in practice, this means that neither the MDF as an institution, nor its leaders attempt to influence domestic politics, no more than they abide any attempts by politicians themselves to interfere in the discharge of their duties”.

“It is this that has given the MDF its well-deserved accolade as the People’s Army.”

He advised the new officer cadets and recruits to uphold the legacy of the profession they have joined by not serving as soldiers only but to be leaders as well.

“As things stand, what each of you has joined today is more than a noble profession. This is a legacy you must now do your part to uphold, not only as soldiers, but as leaders of other men and women in uniform sworn to do the same. This is a huge responsibility, for it means putting duty to country above all things.”

He promised government’s support towards improving the living standards of the soldiers and all other security agencies in the country so that they effectively discharge their constitutional mandate.

“My administration is committed to improving your living conditions so that they are commensurate with the services you render to country and citizen alike,” Chakwera said.

During the function, Chakwera presented a sword of honour and a trophy to David Shumba — who emerged to be best overall cadet and Francis Kanyada Salim Jnr. who emerged as best overall recruit.

The 151 officer cadets commissioned included 118 males and 33 females who are doctors, teachers and engineers. Two of the cadets are Zambians.