Standard Bank’s Joy of the Arts making tremendous progress in transforming Malawi’s arts and culture

Standard Bank has rolled out a K15 million sponsorship package for the University of Malawi (UNIMA) Theatre Festival weekend in Zomba and a further K12 million for the Malawi Music Business Summit in Lilongwe as part of Joy of the Arts initiative.

Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe, said the Joy of the Arts, now in its second edition, is making tremendous progress in transforming Malawi’s arts and culture scene.

“We are into our second full year of the Joy of the Arts program to demonstrate that this initiative is about creating a uniting platform where Malawian artists connect, learn, and inspire the next generation while also making a living.

“By linking corporate responsibility with cultural vibrancy, Standard Bank is turning Joy of the Arts into a catalyst for social cohesion and economic growth,” she said, adding that the bank partnered Hills Capital, an artist management firm for the Malawi Music Business Summit to underline its commitment towards helping the country’s music industry become a force to reckon in Africa.

“We believe our music industry has great potential and elevating this sector for artists, music producers, song writers & talent managers is exactly what we need to activate our country’s productive sectors in Agriculture, Tourism, Energy and Mining to which music adds value.”

Ng’ombe further said overall the Joy of the Arts initiative is designed to embrace the diversity and lure of Malawi’s vibrant art forms in music, the visual arts, performing arts and drama, media, tourism, science and culture.

On his part, Hills Capital Managing Director, Bob Phondo said launch of the Malawi Music Business Summit is a major step towards building a more vibrant and professional creative industry.

“The first Music Business Summit marks a turning point for Malawi’s creative sector,” he said. “We’re grateful to Standard Bank for choosing to become a key partner in this journey, as their support reflects a genuine belief in the potential artists creating economic value,” Phondo added.

Inside the first Malawi Music Business Summit, which was held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe were sessions on music publishing, distribution, financial fitness, foreign currency management, and a global market masterclass.

The event was attended by musicians, record producers from Malawi, Kenya and Nigeria.