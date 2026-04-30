* After a 4-0 away defeat against Washington Spirit last Friday in which Temwa Chawinga made her 50th NWSL regular season appearance in the starting XI

* From six games, they have won two and lost four with the most obvious culprit for the downturn being a significant decline in the quality of defensive play

Maravi Express

Kansas City Current’s significant decline in the quality of of its defensive play, has been faulted as the most obvious culprit for the downturn as it has conceded 13 goals across six matches this season against last year’s 13 across all season.

This is after losing 0-4 against Washington Spirit last Friday in which their forward, Malawian Temwa Chawinga — who is returning from a season ending injury — made her 50th National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season appearance in the starting XI.

USA’s media, Equalizer Sport, reports that at the end of last season, the KC Current “decided to go in a different direction [by finishing] finished top of the NWSL in the regular season with records broken for win percentage and points per game”.

“Of course, the only other direction a team can go from first place is down. The Current’s new head coach, Chris Armas — his predecessor, Vlatko Andonovski, quietly shuffled into the role of sporting director — was given a daunting task: build on one of the greatest teams in NWSL history.

“Rather predictably, there is little sign of that transpiring after six games yielding two wins and four defeats. The most obvious culprit for the downturn is a significant decline in the quality of defensive play.

“Last year, the Current conceded 13 goals in 26 regular season games. They have already matched that tally this year,” said the report.

On its part, KC Current Media, downplayed the defensive lapse by rather highlighting Temwa’s 50th milestone of NWSL regular season appearance in the game, in which she nearly assisted to earn the team the equaliser when they were down 0-1 conceded in the 24th minute.

The report indicates that in the 41st, Kansas City’s midfielder Debinha sent a long ball forward for Chawinga in the attacking third, who after weaving through the Washington Spirit’s defence en-route to goal, took a heavy touch forward that ultimately met the foot of same Debinha in the centre of the penalty area.

But Debinha’s effort on goal was met by a sprawling opponent goalkeeper, who kept the ball out to preserve Washington’s lead.

And just before halftime, the defence conceded second goal and the hosts ultimately added two more goals in the second half — snapping KC Current’s three-match unbeaten streak against the Washington Spirit.

The club’s media summed up the loss by congratulating Temwa TC6 Chawinga for her half-century milestone and her meeting with Malawi Ambassador to the US, Justice Chombo, who watched the match—Info by USA’s Equalizer Sport & Kansas City Current Media; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express