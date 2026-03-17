Standard Bank invests K66 million in parastatal board members governance capacity building

* Our support for this orientation reflects our purpose of driving Malawi’s growth and underscores our commitment to partnering with government institutions in building effective and future‑ready leadership—Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe

Maravi Express

Standard Bank Plc has contributed K66 million towards the Parastatal Board Members Orientation Programme, reaffirming the bank’s dedication to strengthening governance, leadership, and accountability within Malawi’s public sector.

The sponsorship will support the induction of board members across various statutory corporations, equipping them with enhanced governance capabilities and a deeper understanding of their strategic roles in advancing national development.

“Strong governance is a critical enabler of sustainable economic growth,” says Tamanda Ng’ombe, Head of Brand and Marketing. “Our support for this orientation reflects our purpose of driving Malawi’s growth and underscores our commitment to partnering with government institutions in building effective and future‑ready leadership.”

The orientation programme is designed to impart best practices in corporate governance, oversight, and strategic decision-making, contributing to improved management of public resources and enhanced institutional performance.

Standard Bank maintains that its investment demonstrates its unwavering commitment to initiatives that promote good governance, institutional strengthening, and long-term economic development in Malawi.