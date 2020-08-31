Speed Courier splashes out cash prizes through ruffle draw to customers as cushion for COVID-19

By John Saukira

One of Malawi’s courier service company, Speed Courier disbursed cash to lucky winners in a promotion it carried out for three months that was aimed at cushioning customers amid COVID-19 effects.

The promotion was open to every client that did business with them in all three regions of the country and were instantly entered into a draw.

Speaking during the draw of the promotion on Friday the company’s operation director Talha Saqib Malik said they recognise the challenges which their clients are going through in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a country we are undergoing difficult times with the COVID-19 that has affected us all,” he said.

“We came up with the promotion in order for our customers to benefit a little something for doing business with us and in recognition that COVID-19 might stay with us for a long time”

He added that the promotion will be an ongoing business initiative to reward they customers for doing business with them.

The overall raffle draw winner went home with K300,000 shopping voucher with second and third receiving K50,000 and K5,000 respectively.

Malik said they have embarked on a business expansion drive aimed at reaching out to all districts in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre and intend to expand to rural areas.

He also disclosed that soon there will be Speed Courier offices in Karonga and Zomba districts on top of the other outlet that has been opened in Blantyre.

Malik said Speed Courier has made great strides as it clocks three years of existence.

The company was established after noting that there is a big gap in terms of market needs versus market satisfaction.

According to Malik, Speed Courier is the fastest mode of transporting all mode of goods such as pharmaceuticals, educational institutions, commercial banks and all client contracts.

Malik assured the public of safety of their goods, saying the company has state-of-the-art tracking devices for all the goods in transit.

Currently, the company has 8 branches nationwide and are expanding to another two before end of the year.