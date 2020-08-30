Of the cumulative 174 COVID-19 related deaths, 134 are men while 40 are women

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his Sunday’s situation report, co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr John Phuka has said of the cumulative 174 COVID-19 related deaths, 134 are men (at 69%) while 40 are women.

The report says on Sunday, there were no new death as Malawi registered eight new cases of which four are new recoveries.

Six of the new cases are locally transmitted and two are imported infections identified among deportees from South Africa heading for Nsanje and Thyolo.

Of the locally transmitted infections, two are from Dowa, one each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba South and Balaka.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,536 cases and of these cases, 1,106 are imported infections and 4,430 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,147 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,215.

As of Sunday evening, 215 COVID-19 tests were conducted and cumulatively 44,511 tests have been conducted in 45 testing centres.

Dr. Phuka said calls upon men to to practice the prevention measures to reduce occurrence of the disease among them.

“Therefore, I would like to encourage men to reach out for care quickly when you feel unwell. This may be associated with several factors but one thing we can easily do something about is to seek for help quickly upon not feeling well.

“Taken together, men watch your distance; wash your hands; wear your mask and seek for care early upon development of symptoms of COVID-19.”