Southern Region Chess to hold national championship qualifiers Saturday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) is expected to hold its qualifiers for the end of the year Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) national championship to be held at Country Club Limbe on Saturday and Sunday.

Ten players from the Open Section and five ladies are expected to qualify for the national championship scheduled for December 24.

Registration fees for the Open Section is K2,000 while for the ladies is at K1,500.

Prizes will be given to the top six in the Open Section at K25,000 for the champions; K15,000 for runner-up; K10,000 for third place; K8,000 for 4th; K5,000 for 5th and K4,000 for 6th.

The ladies’ champion will receive K15,000; runner-up K10,000 and K8,000 for third place.

Only CHESSAM registered players are eligible to compete and that players can pay their tournament registration fees on same day.

Meanwhile, the Central Region held its qualifiers last weekend at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in which two Candidate Masters (CM) Alfred Chinthere and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Linda Jambo were champions.

From 7 rounds of 60min per player, CM Chinthere amassed 5.5 points from a possible 7 — winning four games and drawing three to Ernest Matola, CM Petros Mfune and Khama Chindole while Richard Chiona took second position — also with 5.5 points and were separated by tie break.

He lost to Chimthere and drew one game while CM Mfune was third after losing to Chiona and drew two games including with the eventual winner.

The top 10 in order was rounded off by Fishani Mwagomba, CM George Mwale, Matola, Chiwambo, Jimu, Mwazozo and Msowoya.

While the Open section had 30 players, the ladies’ only had seven that saw WFM Jambo winning with 4.5 points.

She drew two with WCM Ellen Mpinganjira and Tapiwa Banda hole 14-year-old prodigy Sharon Kapende caused a sensation in the hall by coming second.

She managed to beat seasoned and titled WCM Ellen Banda and only only lost to experienced champion Jambo.

WCM Ellen Mpinganjira was third and the top 5 was rounded off by Tapiwa Banda and junior Praise Mbewe.

Meanwhile, Fishani Mwagomba as the new vice-chairperson after the resignation of Tapiwa Banda last month.