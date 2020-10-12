Social Workers Association condemns unsavory postings of children’s images on social media

By Chimwemwe Njoloma, MANA

Association of Social Workers in Malawi (ASWIM) has bemoaned the tendency by members of the public who are fond of carelessly posting unsavoury images of children found in various unfavourable circumstances such as stealing and rape on social media platforms.

ASWIM’s acting national coordinator, Edgar Kasiyafumbi said there is an increase in uncensored images being posted by members of the public on social media platforms without protecting the identity of children.

“Children are a protected category of human beings; as such they are supposed to be treated with dignity,” Kasiyafumbi said.

“The practice can pose a danger to children as it might give advantage to unscrupulous people to abuse the children in question or make use of the unverified identities disclosed by the public to claim the children.

“We are in a world where there is an increase in the number of human trafficking, therefore, perpetrators may also take advantage to target those children who are paraded on social media by irresponsible members of the public,” he cautioned.

A concerned parents in Area 18 Senti, who sought for anonymity, said one of her tenants’ daughters was raped by a 16- year-old boy from within the area and the video went viral on social media — revealing faces of both minors.

She said parents from both sides had no control because of ignorance and thought by doing that, justice would be served quickly.

“I was there when the incident happened. One of the neighbours started shouting, calling for people to come and see what had happened.

“The three year-old girl was there being captured in the presence of the parents who do not know anything about what the law says.

“The video went viral and risked the life of that innocent girl because some people may continuously desire to rape the girl out of curiosity since she has been through that already,” said our source.



On her part, mother of the three-year-old girl, who also sought for anonymity, said she was out for a piece work within the area and the boy took advantage of her absence to rape the child.

She said she only came to know about the issue when some neighbours caught the boy in the act.

“I was called from where I was and was told of the incident. They were people taking videos at the scene of the incidence but it never crossed my mind to protect my daughter,” said the mother.

She said after the video was posted on social media, a lot of people came forward, some to help and others just to see for themselves which later became a shame to the family.

“It was as if there was a sick child in the house. We had people visiting one after another and we had explained the same issue now and again to people who at the end of the day didn’t offer any help,” she said.

However, Kasiyafumbi reminded the public there are institutions that look into children’s issues.

“We want to remind the public that there are institutions mandated to look into children’s issues, so it is better that the public should involve such agencies whenever there is an issue concerning children,” he said.

As a way forward, the association wants to push for a review of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016, so that it includes specific sections to punish those found posting uncensored images of children on social media, especially those in difficult situations.

Cconcurring with Kasiyafumbi, chairperson for Nongovernmental Organisations Coalition on Child Rights, Desmond Mhango said his organisation would engage Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to regulate such matters in the country.

“We are appealing to government to revise electronic system which would monitor circulation of such pictures of children,” he said.



Last week, social commentator, Kondwani Zulu posted on Facebook his concerns regarding a media report on a teenager, who had been constantly sexually assaulted by her own uncle.



Under the headline ‘The Role of Social Media in Repeat Victimization’, Zulu said: “A young lady was allegedly raped and allegedly infected with HIV by an uncle (her mum’s brother apparently). The uncle’s name is widely published. This all but names her.

“Social media has been awash with these stories basically expressing disgust. No one has taken into account that this young lady is 14 and apart from getting infected, the publicity will stigmatize her for life.

“Every time she sees people pointing at her or every time she reads these stories in the media in future, she will re-live what she went through.

“I am not saying this disgusting action should not be condemned but people ought to have considered her welfare as well. After all, she is only 14 and not hardened.”

To which Juliet Zulu agreed, saying it’s just about people talking and pointing are her but just seeing “a group of people talking, she will think they are talking about her — very distressful”.

Margaret Nkhoma said privacy and confidentiality issues in Malawi are not taken seriously and that it’s disheartening that most such cases it’s actually people like law enforcement agents and healthcare personnel who publicize such information.

“There’s an audio of a lady circulating and from her tone, you can actually tell that she considers this case breaking news or hot gossip rather than some deplorable action that needs to be handled professionally.

“So imagine this mindset finding its way into the healthcare profession or law enforcement.”

George Lwanda opined that in the most progressive jurisdictions in the world, there would normally be a law protecting the identity of the minor.

“This is for good reasons too and is never meant to stop the legal processes nor the shaming of the perpetrator.

“I guess it could be that this is even more important in a country where views around gender violence are predominantly in favor of men.

“There is a greater proportion of women than men, generally, that believe gender based violence is acceptable in Malawi. This can be verified with data from the last Malawi MICS survey.”

Constance Mapemba brought a new dimension by warning parents that this distasteful defilement case by an uncle should be a wake up call.

“Don’t trust your girl child with any man even her own father,” she warned. “This world is sick — watch out for those uncles who love your daughter too much.

“I am not saying all the uncles are like that but this is common from way way back even before we were born that uncles do that to their nieces. Watch out,” she said.