Six of panga-welding gang that assaulted civil rights activist Slyvester Namiwa and civil servants arrested

* Appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe yesterday charged with grievous harm, malicious damage, theft and robbery

* They are Alfred Banda Kadula; Joseph Tilibe Gidien; Lameck Mandowa; Lester Haneck Aaron Kanjunga; Haward Hamuza; and Mavuto Njuchi

* Joseph Tilibe Gidien is also linked to a separate incident of robbery that took place in Salima District

By Santos Zefania, MANA

Six of the panga-welding gang that disrupted a peaceful street demonstration in Lilongwe and assaulted civil rights activist Slyvester Namiwa on June 26 — as well as a series of assaults on civil servants in Lilongwe, were arrested and have appeared before the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court.

In a statement, Malawi Police Service deputy public relations officer, Superintendent Alfred Chimthere, indicates that the six have been charged with theft, malicious damage, and acts intended to cause grievous harm.

The incident occurred at Lilongwe Community Centre, happened during a public demonstration organised by Namiwa, executive director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other activists under the umbrella of Citizens for Credible Elections (CfCE).

The group had gathered to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja, and Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi, over alleged electoral irregularities.

Before the demonstration could proceed, a group of armed men wielding pangas and clubs stormed the venue, attacking Namiwa and other participants. Several people were injured, property was destroyed, and equipment, including loudspeakers, was stolen, while police and soldiers who were present reportedly failed to intervene.

“The suspects committed different criminal offences, including theft of public address equipment and malicious damage during the incident at Lilongwe Community Ground,” said Chimthere.

The suspects have been identified as Alfred Banda Kadula (43) of Batulen Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiseka, Lilongwe; Joseph Tilibe Gidien (50) of Sadya Village, T/A Mbwatalika, Lilongwe, who is also linked to a robbery in Salima; Lameck Mandowa (42) of Yoyola Village, T/A Kapeni, Blantyre; Lester Haneck Aaron Kanjunga (38) of Zidana Village, T/A Kwataine, Ntcheu; Haward Hamuza (27) of Dothi Village, T/A Mbwatalika, Lilongwe; and Mavuto Njuchi (27), of Ngozi Village, T/A Neno, Neno District.

Police believe the six were part of a larger network of panga-wielding thugs behind a spate of violent incidents targeting government workers and activists in Lilongwe.

Superintendent Chimthere said investigations are ongoing to establish whether the suspects acted independently or under instructions. The six suspects are expected to take plea in court soon.

“The Malawi Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all criminal activities are thoroughly investigated and brought before justice,” he said.

The attack on Namiwa drew widespread condemnation from civil society and human rights groups, who described it as a serious threat to democracy and freedom of assembly.

Both the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) have since opened inquiries into the conduct of security agencies during the assault.