Global Airess solution to hustle-free car importation logistics from South Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Global Airess, a sourcing, supplying and logistics Malawian-owned firm, offers seamless and hustle-free importation of vehicles, agricultural equipment and other goods from South Africa — including other customers’-preferred countries in very shortest period.

The company has physical offices along Bank Road in Namiwawa, directly opposite Namiwawa Primary School off the Independence Road to Sanjika Palace, as well as having firm footprints in Johannesburg South Africa and its Headquarters in Seattle, USA.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel ‘Che’ Black, assures potential clients needing to import cars from South Africa that the logistics firm handles all hassles of export paperwork in South Africa with every department that deals with export goods; including cars from South Africa, from SARS to Interpol SADC certificate and all documentation — everything is handled in house.

“We then load the vehicles on carrier trucks all the way to Malawi — as you are aware cars which are deregistered are not allowed to be driven on the roads of South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique,” he said.

“A lot of people who have tried to import cars from South Africa have been scammed before as they ended having their vehicles confiscated by Interpol when the cars are detected to be in Malawi since they are usually declared stolen.

“Others who had imported cars from Japan, which is the preferred market for most Malawians, bought them at the assurance of a picture through the internet — but for Global Airess, we make sure we have experts who physically inspect the cars, certify them fit and we negotiate warranty guarantees for them.”

He added that they then take the cars to the South Africa’s law enforcement where they receive certificates of authenticity before clearing them for export with that country’s revenue authority as required by law.

“Global Airess is a registered for exportation of cars and other goods as required by the South African laws. A Malawian or any other foreign national without an export code cannot export cars from south Africa into Malawi or any other countries unless they have an export code from SARS.

“The whole process, from sourcing to clearing and transportation to Malawi takes 10-15 days, with five being on the road through three border stations of Beitbridge, Nyamapanda up to Mwanza, where we also help our clients to pay duty with Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA),” said Che Black.

He further said they also facilitate for procurement of forex through banks since Global Airess is in very good books with banks. For the clientele in Lilongwe, they have a representative, who handles the logistics liaising with the offices in Blantyre, South Africa and the USA.

The firm also has a tracking system on its carrier trucks that indicates its progress in transit, which is periodically shared with clients and that if one needed their cars for service or repairs, they take them back to South Africa using the same mode of transportation.

“Malawians prefer buying cars from Japan because South Africa in renowned with scammers but at the same time several people have been given raw deals from Japanese car sellers, who posted attractive marketing pictures on the internet — only to be supplied with something different to what they ordered and paid.

“But we physically inspect the cars and transport them in secure carriers and when the cars develop faults, we take them back to South Africa to be repaired under the warranty guarantee period.

“Importing cars from Japan takes over 45 days in transit over the sea and one has to physically travel to Tanzania to retrieve them; driving thousands of kilometers from Dar es Salaam to Songwe Birder after travelling the same distance by road to the seaport of Tanzania.”

The type of cars Global Airess has previously delivered to Malawians clients from South Africa include Toyota Fortuner, Hilux, Prado, FORD Ranger, Everest, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes Benz, among others — while the agricultural equipment to mega farms includes tractors, ploughs, tillers and irrigation equipment.

Che Black explains that Global Airess is registered as a logistics company in Seattle, Washington, where he commutes to regularly as he calls it home since he is a US citizen having gone there in 2014 to study.

Che Black is a graduate of Green River Collage in Auburn Washington with a Degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurship and he is current a student at Washington State University perusing his master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in international business and that before that he attained a degree in Aviation Management having also trained as a private pilot in South Africa.

For more details, new or existing clients are encouraged to contact; eblack@globalairess.com or P.O. Box E370, Blantyre, Malawi. WhatsApp: 0999383577