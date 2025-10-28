Dates swapped for FDH Bank Cup semifinal Derbies

* The semis will be played a week after the two teams’ TNM Super League Derby, which Wanderers won 3-0 and this gives the People’s Team the chance to make amends

* Having been outplayed last Sunday, which Nyasa Big Bullets coach Peter Mponda conceded that his side was second-best on the day

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has swapped the dates of the FDH Bank Cup semifinal matches — shifting the Blantyre Derby between Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets to Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium and the Lilongwe one — Civil Service United against Silver Strikers to Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.

The semis will be played a week after the two teams’ TNM Super League Derby, which Wanderers won 3-0 and this gives the People’s Team the chance to make amends — having been outplayed last Sunday, which Nyasa Big Bullets coach Peter Mponda conceded that his side was second-best on the day.

Despite the loss, the Bullets still lead the log table by just a single point, which might change on Wednesday, November 5 if Wanderers, who have a game in hand advantage, beat Ekhaya FC.

Nyasa Big Bullets Media acknowledged that the team “fell below their usual standards of play”, adding that it was a difficult afternoon for the giants in which they suffered their first 3-goal defeat to their rivals in many years and the first double loss in a league season for over a decade.

Mponda congratulated Nomads coach Bob Mpinganjira “for the job well done” — appreciating that the Nomads “played well and they deserved to win”.

“The way we played today, I don’t think we deserved anything. The performance was below par, and we need to work on these mistakes before our next fixture.”

SULOM Media reports that Mighty Wanderers were just in a world of their own as the Lali Lubani Road side gave out a 5-star performance to claim the bragging rights of the commercial city.

In over 10 years, the Blantyre derby produced 3 goals all for one team without reply and this was also the first time that a team has claimed a double in the Blantyre derby, the last side to achieve that feat being Nyasa Big Bullets back in 2015.

Substitutes Adam Wallace were the toast of the day for his overall performance helping second half substitute, Blessings Singini to claim a brace in the match that Wanderers started on a high pressuring their opponents in their own half forcing Bullets defenders into committing some mistakes at the back.

Wanderers were, however, dealt a severe blow when matchmaker, winger Wisdom Mpinganjira, was forced off after just 17 minutes following a tackle from Bullets defender Khumbo Banda. His injury would, however, come as a blessing in disguise as his replacement Wallace only needed two touches before registering his name on the score sheet after 22 minutes.

It was Wallace’s moment of writing his own piece of history as this was his first derby goal since he signed for the Nomads.

Wanderers continued to create more goal scoring opportunities for themselves but forward Muhammad Sulumba was just wasteful in front of goal and as they were being bormbaded, coach took out midfielder Paul Master and striker Hassan Kajoke for Mike Mkwate and Wongani Lungu.

However, that substitution didn’t change the complexion of the game and it was Wanderers’ changes that proved vital with midfielder Singini earning himself the ‘derby hero’ crown for the day after scoring 2 goals in quick succession, the first in 76th minute minutes and his second Wanderers’ third coming in 83rd.

Mponda defended his players, insisting that mistakes are part of football and the team must learn from them: “It’s part of the game — mistakes happen. When one player slips, another has to cover, and we didn’t do that well enough.

“Let’s be honest, our opponents were brilliant — they played good football, dominated the game and deserved to win.”—Additional reporting by SULOM Media