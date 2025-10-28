Malawi to launch Circular Economy Network: A bold step towards environmental sustainability and inclusive growth

CEN-Malawi chairperson, Olive Kawelama

By Duncan Mlanjira

In a bold step towards environmental sustainability and inclusive growth, Malawi is set to officially launch Circular Economy Network (CEN-Malawi) — a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the country’s approach to environmental sustainability, circular innovation, and responsible resource use.

The historical event is scheduled for Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 18h00, which will bring together stakeholders from across Malawi’s public and private sectors — including policymakers, entrepreneurs, environmental advocates, and community leaders.

In a statement, CEN-Malawi indicates that the initiative seeks to promote a regenerative economic system where waste is minimised, resources are reused, and opportunities for community-driven green growth are maximised.

CEN-Malawi chairperson, Olive Kawelama is quoted in the statement saying the Network “represents a new chapter for Malawi and it is an opportunity to address pressing environmental challenges while creating jobs, empowering communities, and driving innovation”.

“This is not just about protecting our resources, it’s about re-imagining how we use them to build a better future.”

The statement adds that the event will feature a keynote speaker and exhibitions showcasing locally rooted solutions that advance circular economy principles such as reuse, repair, and sustainable production, tailored to Malawi’s context.

“The launch of CEN-Malawi marks a significant step in aligning the country with Africa’s growing sustainability movement,” says the statement. “By fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusive growth, the initiative aims to strengthen Malawi’s contribution to shaping a resilient and environmentally conscious economy across the region.”